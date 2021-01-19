KITS Eyecare Virtually Opens The Market
Jan 19, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Roger Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, KITS Eyecare Ltd. ("KITS" or the "Company") (TSX: KITS) and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group and Chris Birkett, Managing Director, Toronto Stock Exchange to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. KITS offers customer access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including its own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. KITS' efficient digital platform, backed by industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables the Company to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. KITS is disrupting the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. The Company strives to delight customers with competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning customers' lifelong trust. For more information visit https://www.kits.com/
Date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
