KITS Eyecare Update on Management and Employee Stock Purchases

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTC: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), Canada's leading, vertically integrated eyecare platform, today announced stock purchases from management and employees over the past 6 months.

For the 6 months ended January 31st, 2022, management and employees have purchased 303,937 shares of stock. 77% of available shares are now owned by management, employees, and family. The company previously disclosed it had a cash balance at the end of the year of more than $20 million.

KITS is proud to be a Canadian owned company, with eyeglasses manufacturing, fulfillment and headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia. To receive additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a premium selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

