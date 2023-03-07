KITS Eyecare to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

KITS Co-Founder and COO Joseph Thompson to Hold Fireside Chat with ROTH Research Analyst Matt Koranda on March 14th at 1:30 p.m. PT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading, vertically integrated eyecare provider, will be participating in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference being held March 12-14, 2023, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Co-founder and COO Joseph Thompson is scheduled to hold a fireside chat with ROTH Research Analyst Matt Koranda on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Joseph and Matt will be discussing the shifting dynamics and momentum in the optical industry, which has a total addressable market of over $75 billion, and how KITS is well positioned to capitalize on these growth opportunities. In addition, the Company's management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the duration of the event.

To learn more about the 35th Annual ROTH Conference and submit a registration request, please visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with KITS management, please contact your ROTH MKM representative or KITS' investor relations team at [email protected].

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About KITS

KITS is a leading, vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]