KITS Eyecare to Present at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Day on June 6, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will be presenting at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Day on June 6, 2024, being held in New York City. Joseph Thompson, Co-Founder and COO, is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

During the presentation, Thompson will be highlighting KITS's growing success with its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform as the Company's main target demographic of millennials continue to shift online for their optical needs. KITS recently highlighted this trend in a press release on May 16, 2024, showcasing 96% year-over-year growth in Virtual Try-On sessions and over 1.35 million frames tried on during the first quarter of 2024.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.kits.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your RBC representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]