KITS Eyecare to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will be presenting at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 17, 2023, at the Intercontinental Hotel in New York, NY.

Joseph Thompson, co-founder and COO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.kits.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or KITS' investor relations team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

SOURCE KITS

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]