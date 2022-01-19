KITS Eyecare to Participate in D.A. Davidson & Co. Consumer Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTC: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a digital eyecare platform based in Vancouver, British Columbia today announced it will participate in the 5th Annual D. A. Davidson & Co. Consumer Growth Conference on March 10th, 2022, in New York.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

