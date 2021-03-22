KITS Eyecare to Participate in Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform, today announced that the Company's management team will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum being held virtually on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Joseph Thompson, COO of KITS will be participating on a panel focused on Canadian eCommerce moderated by Rob Young, Managing Director, Equity Research, where he will discuss KITS' strategic plans to become the leading vertically integrated, asset light model in eyecare, and what it takes to successfully build a sustainable competitive advantage in eCommerce.

Event: Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum

Date and Time: Wednesday, March 24 from 9:30 to 9:55AM (ET)

Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord56/panel2/2735474



To receive additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at [email protected].

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations, Kieran Lawler, [email protected], 416.303.0799; Investor Relations, James Bowen, CFA, [email protected], 416.519.9442

Related Links

https://www.kits.com/

