KITS Eyecare to Participate at the Lake Street BIG7 Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 14, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will attend the Lake Street BIG7 Best Ideas Growth Conference being held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Yale Club in New York City. The Company's co-founder and COO, Joseph Thompson, will be holding one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative or KITS's investor relations team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

