KITS Eyecare to Attend the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022

Nov 10, 2022, 19:27 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS) (TSX: KITS), Canada's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer eyeglasses manufacturer and digital eyecare brand will be attending the Roth 11th Annual Technology Event on November 16, 2022, at The Yale Club in New York City.
Co-founder & COO Joseph Thompson, and Co-founder, President & CFO Sabrina Liak will be holding one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the duration of the event.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Roth representative or KITS's investor relations team at [email protected].
KITS is Canada's fastest-growing digital eyecare brand, providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our exclusive KITS-designed products and a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading designs and manufacturing, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices while delivering made-to-order, personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are disrupting the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit www.KITS.com.
SOURCE KITS
For further information: Investor Relations: [email protected], (778) 945-7553
