KITS Eyecare Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue Increased 26% Year-Over-Year to a Record $34.8 million

Sixth Consecutive Quarter Reporting Positive Adjusted EBITDA

KITS Virtual Try-On Reaches Milestone with Over 1.35 Million Glasses Tried On

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, is reporting its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial & Operational Highlights

For the first quarter of 2024, compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Revenue increased by 26% to a record $34.8 million compared to $27.7 million

Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of revenue improved by 60 basis points to 11.9% compared to 12.5%

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue improved 10 basis points to 6.9% compared to 7.0%

EBITDA improved by $1.2 million to $1.2 million compared to $(0.05) million

compared to Net income was $0.1 million compared to a net loss of $1.0 million

Over 1.35 million glasses were tried on using our Virtual Try-On compared to 0.65 million glasses

Management Commentary

"We started 2024 with another record quarter, achieving an annual revenue run-rate of nearly $140 million while achieving our sixth straight quarter of Adjusted EBITDA positive growth," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "We witnessed strength across our business as we saw all product categories and geographies outperforming the broader market, with more and more consumers choosing KITS. Additionally, we were thrilled to see over 1.35 million glasses were tried on using our Virtual Try-On Tool (VTO), indicating customers' growing interest and engagement with our product in a virtual setting. We also maintained strict cost discipline throughout the quarter as we saw our operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decline across the board. With uncertainty throughout the broader consumer environment, our offering continued to cut through the economic and competitor noise, with more and more customers choosing KITS. We are seeing our momentum build, and we remain confident in our strategy to systematically grow while generating positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flows."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue increased by 26% to $34.8 million compared to $27.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 (the "prior year period"). The increase was primarily attributable to strong repeat customer revenue in both contact lens and eyeglasses, higher average order value and a growth in repeat eyeglass customers.

Gross profit increased by 22% to $11.2 million compared to $9.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.0 per share (diluted), compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.03) per share (basic), in the prior year period. EBITDA increased to $1.2 million compared to $(0.05) million in the prior year period, while Adjusted EBITDA improved by 100% to $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior year period. The bottom-line improvements were primarily attributable to the aforementioned increase in revenue and gross profit, along with a foreign exchange gain during the period.

On March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.4 million compared to $16.0 million on December 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, KITS management expects revenue to be in the range of $36 million to $38 million, with Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue between 3% and 5%.

Financial Highlights

The following selected financial information is qualified in its entirety by and should be read conjunction with our consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and accompanying notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.



Three Months Ended Financial and Operating Data March 31, 2024 (unaudited)

March 31, 2023 (unaudited)











Revenue $ 34,782

$ 27,667 Gross profit $ 11,173

$ 9,127 Net income (loss) $ 64

$ (1,020) Net income (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.00

$ (0.03) Diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.03)











Non-IFRS Measures (a):









Constant currency revenue $ 34,857

$ 26,396 EBITDA $ 1,157

$ (47) Adjusted EBITDA $ 609

$ 304 Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

1.8 %



1.1 %











Reconciliation of constant currency revenue









Revenue $ 34,782

$ 27,667 Foreign exchange impact

75



- Constant Currency Revenue $ 34,857

$ 27,667











Change in constant currency $ 7,190





Change in constant currency %

26.0 %

















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA









Net income (loss) for the period $ 64

$ (1,020) Add back:









Income taxes

18



(274) Finance costs - net

320



381 Depreciation and amortization

755



866 EBITDA $ 1,157

$ (47)











Add back









Share-based compensation (a) $ 270

$ 308 Exchange loss / (gain)

(821)



39 One-time costs (b)

3



4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 609

$ 304











Revenue $ 34,782

$ 27,667 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (c)

1.8 %



1.1 %

Notes: (a) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics" section of the MD&A filed on www.sedarplus.ca. (b) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with restricted share rights ("RSRs") and options recognized in the period. (c) One-time IPO directors' and officers' insurance costs which are expensed over the insurance coverage period. (d) Represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue from the same period.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as Constant Currency Revenue, annual revenue run-rate, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and industry metrics such as Active Customers. These financial measures and industry metrics are employed by the company to measure its operating and economic performance and to assist in business decision-making, as well as providing key performance information to senior management. The company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the company's operating and financial performance. These financial measures are not defined under IFRS, nor do they replace or supersede any standardized measure under IFRS. Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measure and Industry Metrics can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis. Such non- IFRS reconciliations can also be found in this press release under "Financial Highlights".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the execution of our proposed strategy, our operating performance and prospects for the business. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "may," "potential," "project," "plan," "would," "will," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such a statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions in respect of the expansion and enhancement of our optical laboratory for glasses and warehouse facilities; the growth of our business and launch of new technologies; our ability to drive sales growth; our ability to maintain, enhance, and grow within our addressable market; our ability to drive ongoing development and innovation of our exclusive brands and product categories; our ability to continue directly sourcing from third party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to add, maintain and expand production, distribution and fulfillment capabilities; our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors made in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations. KITS' risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the company's Annual Information Form, filed on SEDAR on March 6, 2024. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required under applicable securities laws. If we do update certain forward-looking information, no inference should be made that we will further update such or other forward-looking information.

