KITS Eyecare Certified as a Great Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), Canada's leading, vertically integrated eyecare platform is proud to announce that it has become Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their experience working at KITS.

"A heartfelt thank you to all of our teammates at KITS," said Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS Eyecare. "Your hard work and dedication have been instrumental in helping us to reach our goals, and together, grow to a $100 million revenue run rate in just four years. We are truly grateful for all that you have done. Without you, KITS would not be a Great Place to Work."

KITS was founded in 2018 at Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, BC. Since launch, KITS has hired over 100 teammates in the Vancouver area at our state-of-the-art optical lab, flagship Kits beach store, and downtown Vancouver headquarters.

