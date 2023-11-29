KITS Eyecare Announces Record Results for Cyber Monday

KITS Generated Over $700,000 in Revenue from Cyber Monday, Representing a 44% Increase Compared to Cyber Monday 2022

Record Results Driven by Repeat Customers and Eyeglasses

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced key results from the Company's Cyber Monday event.

Highlights from the Company's record Cyber Monday include:

Revenue increased 44% year-over-year to over $700,000

Gross margin dollars increased 54% year-over-year

Repeat customers contributed 70% of revenue

Eyeglasses led the growth with over 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses sold and revenue increasing 66% year-over-year

Digital progressives experienced a 128% year-over-year increase in revenue

Revenue generated in Canada increased 82% year-over-year, led by 300% year-over-year growth in Vancouver

increased 82% year-over-year, led by 300% year-over-year growth in New KITS collections led growth on eyeglasses, including the McNelly Full-Rim Metal Collection, the LYKKE Titanium Rimless Collection, and the PRIMO Layered Acetate collection

"I'm pleased to report a record day of results on Cyber Monday," said Roger Hardy, co-founder and CEO of KITS. "The strength of our new eyeglasses collections, along with our loyal repeating customers, were major contributors to our record results. In addition, our logistical systems held strong in the face of more traffic and orders, giving us further confidence we have made the right investments to meet increasing demand. We look forward to continued momentum throughout the holiday season as we continue to deliver unbeatable value, selection and convenience for eyes everywhere."

At the end of Q3, KITS offered 1,950 unique styles of eyeglasses with over 260,000 frames in stock. Eyeglasses are made at the Company's on-shore, automated optical lab on the west coast and shipped out to customers throughout North America, often in one day.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Cody Slach and Cody Cree, Gateway Group, Inc., 1-949-574-3860, [email protected]