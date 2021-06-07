KITS delivers first 100,000 prescription eyeglasses, faster than any eyecare brand in history

Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and accessible from anywhere, KITS Eyecare offers immediate access to high quality eyeglasses, contact lenses and online vision tools

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTCQX: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated eyecare platform, today announced that it has shipped its first 100,000 pairs of prescription eyeglasses, which was achieved faster than any other optical retailer in history. This milestone comes on the heels of the Company's record revenue and customer growth in Q1 2021.

Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS commented on the achievement, "The journey to our first 100 million patients served begins with exceeding the expectations of the first 100,000 and beyond. We are thrilled with the progress we are making in our eyecare business, and shipping our 100,000th pair of eyeglasses within a year of establishing our state-of-the-art optical lab is truly remarkable. Health care customers are setting increasingly higher bars for the quality, selection and value they expect in optical, and we are heads down working to exceed them. We are delighted to be able to quickly deliver high quality glasses, premium contact lenses and online vision tools directly to our customers' homes at truly incredible prices, typically saving our customers 50-70%. In turn, patients and customers are rewarding us by referring friends and family to KITS.com, and this has and will continue to have a materially positive impact on our business."

KITS offers immediate access to high quality eyecare, maintaining one of the largest inventories of contact lenses and eyeglasses with over 400 styles and 125,000 frames in stock, including KITS' own brand and other designer styles, and growing. KITS also offers access to eye exams and other online vision tools 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. KITS is continuing to build out its state-of-the-art optical lab and is expanding manufacturing jobs right here in North America, while others continue to outsource manufacturing offshore.

To receive additional information, please visit KITS' investor relations website or contact the IR team at [email protected].

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the execution of our proposed strategy, our operating performance and prospects on the business. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "may," "potential," "project," "plan," "would," "will," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions in respect of the expansion and enhancement of our optical laboratory for glasses and warehouse facilities; the growth of our business and launch of new technologies; our ability to drive sales growth; our ability to maintain, enhance, and grow within our addressable market; our ability to drive ongoing development and innovation of our exclusive brands and product categories; our ability to continue directly sourcing from third party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors made in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations. KITS' risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the company's Annual Information Form, which will be filed on SEDAR prior to March 31, 2021. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required under applicable securities laws. If we do update certain forward-looking information, no inference should be made that we will further update such or other forward-looking information

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For further information: Investor Relations, James Bowen, CFA, [email protected], 416.519.9442

Related Links

https://www.kits.com/

