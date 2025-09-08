Kitchener HVAC Company's Year-Round Food Drive Delivers 150,000 Meals to Waterloo Region

Customers donate during HVAC visits; Aire One KW matches every dollar—doubling support for The Food Bank.

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Aire One KW's food drive has grown into a year-round community initiative benefiting The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. Since launching its first annual September drive in 2020, the campaign has provided more than 150,000 meals to families across Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph. Through scheduled service appointments, technicians collect non-perishable donations directly from customers and deliver them monthly to the food bank's distribution centre, helping address food insecurity across the region.

Neighborly Giving: Aire One KW Technicians Collecting Donations for the Food Bank (CNW Group/Aire One KW)

Aire One KW uses its scheduling and dispatch tools to include donation reminders in appointment texts and emails. Staff consolidate contributions at the operations centre; about every three to four weeks, two large watermelon bins are filled and transported to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region for distribution across the network of 54 organizations and 132 food assistance programs in Waterloo Region. Videos of past collections are available on Aire One KW's YouTube and Instagram channels.

"We support The Food Bank because of its direct impact on our neighbours," said Lori Telford, Marketing Manager at Aire One KW. "No one is turned away—everyone's need matters. Our team and customers are proud to keep this drive going all year."

"The Food Bank of Waterloo Region functions as a distribution centre, so we don't give food directly from our location," said a spokesperson for The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. "Instead, we support the Community Food Assistance Network by acquiring essential food items, fulfilling orders, and distributing fresh, frozen, and non-perishable food to 54 organizations and 132 programs. Together, these partners provide hampers, community meals, and prepared food for shelters and supportive housing across the region."

Residents can donate at Aire One KW's branches in Kitchener, Cambridge, and Guelph during business hours. Addresses and hours are:

Kitchener Office

1069 Victoria St. N.

Kitchener, ON N2B 3C7

Hours: Mon–Fri 9 AM – 5 PM | Sat 9 AM – 4 PM

Phone: +1 844-458-8200

Cambridge Office

290 Pinebush Rd

Cambridge, ON N1T 1Z6

Hours: Mon–Fri 9 AM – 6 PM

Phone: +1 519-653-1222

Guelph Office

485 Silvercreek Pkwy N. Unit #15

Guelph, ON N1H 7R5

Hours: Mon–Fri 9 AM – 6 PM

Phone: +1 519-763-8255

Every item and dollar donated helps feed families in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph. Additional program details are available at https://aireonekw.ca/food-drive .

Most-needed items include:

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned meats and fish

Dry beans and pasta

Hot and cold cereal

Individually packed snacks (granola bars, applesauce, pudding cups)

Jam and fruit spreads

Peanut butter

Rice

The Fill the Truck Food Drive runs 365 days a year with no planned end. Aire One KW will also match every dollar donated—up to $10,000—doubling the support sent to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

About Aire One KW:

Aire One KW is a locally owned HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services company serving Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, and Guelph. Established in 1990, the company provides installation, maintenance, and repair for residential and commercial customers.

https://aireonekw.ca/contact-us/

SOURCE Aire One KW

Media Contact: Lori Telford, Marketing Manager, Aire One KW, Phone: 519-569-8200, Email: [email protected], Website: aireonekw.ca