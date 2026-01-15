Kitchener Housing Inc. Appoints Erfa Alani as Executive Director

New leader to guide next phase of resident-centred, sustainable affordable housing in Kitchener

KITCHENER, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Kitchener Housing Inc. (KHI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Erfa Alani as Executive Director.

Kitchener Housing Inc., a non-profit housing corporation was incorporated in 1986 with a mandate to purchase, construct, own, manage, and maintain affordable housing. Today, KHI owns and operate more than 750 apartments and townhomes across the community, providing stable, affordable homes that help residents live, work, and belong in Kitchener.

"Erfa brings strategic insight, deep public and private sector experience, and a genuine warmth in how she shows up for people," said Duncan McLean, Chair of the Board, Kitchener Housing Inc. "We were looking for a leader who understands that housing is not only a roof over one's head, but a catalyst for an upward spiral in people's lives--supporting health, learning, connection, and economic opportunity. Erfa's commitment to dignity, inclusion, and collaboration made her an outstanding choice to lead KHI into its next phase."

Erfa is a seasoned leader with experience at the intersection of economic development, investment, and community well-being. She has built a reputation for listening closely, building trust, and designing systems that translate vision into real, measurable impact.

"I am honoured to join Kitchener Housing Inc. at this moment," said Erfa. "Safe, affordable, and dignified housing is where belonging begins. When people feel secure at home, it can create an upward spiral in every part of life -- better health, stronger relationships, more confidence at work or school, and a greater sense of possibility. My focus is to ensure our residents feel seen, respected, and supported in every building we operate."

Looking ahead, Erfa will lead KHI in a next phase that includes:

Deepening a culture of dignity and belonging by strengthening resident engagement, communication, and supports across all KHI communities.

by strengthening resident engagement, communication, and supports across all KHI communities. Investing in safe, well-maintained homes through capital repairs, accessibility, safety enhancements, and improvements to the everyday resident experience.

through capital repairs, accessibility, safety enhancements, and improvements to the everyday resident experience. Planning for sustainable growth by exploring opportunities for new affordable and mixed-income housing aligned with municipal and regional housing strategies.

by exploring opportunities for new affordable and mixed-income housing aligned with municipal and regional housing strategies. Responding to climate change and environmental responsibility through energy-efficient building upgrades, thoughtful retrofits, and greener, healthier spaces around KHI properties.

through energy-efficient building upgrades, thoughtful retrofits, and greener, healthier spaces around KHI properties. Strengthening partnerships with community organizations to connect residents with services that support financial stability, mental health, employment, and overall well-being.

"Our work is about more than units and buildings," Erfa added. "It's about creating communities where people feel at home, where they know they matter, and where our choices as a housing provider support a healthier, more sustainable future. I'm excited to build on nearly four decades of KHI's history and to help write the next chapter together with residents, staff, the Board, the City of Kitchener, the Region of Waterloo, and our many partners."

For more information, visit kitchenerhousinginc.ca or contact [email protected]