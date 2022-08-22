Kitchen Hub Food Hall Inks Deal with Rapidly Expanding American Chain Wingstop to Join its Castlefield Location

Kitchen Hub will help Wingstop expand its service area across the GTA following its successful Bloor Street opening

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Kitchen Hub, Canada's first virtual food hall, is now home to the first ghost kitchen and second Canadian location of Wingstop, the rapidly-growing and U.S.-popularized flavour brand specializing in cooked-to-order wings, seasoned fries and housemade ranch. Wingstop partnered with Kitchen Hub's Castlefield location (1121 Castlefield Ave) to offer both takeout and delivery, kicking-off the partnership between the two brands.

"As we continue our accelerated expansion across Ontario and beyond, we are excited to partner with Wingstop, a brand that is like-minded when it comes to growth and being able to offer unique, high-quality products and experiences to our customers," said Adam Armeland, Kitchen Hub Co-Founder and CEO. "With Kitchen Hub being able to offer its kitchens to Wingstop where brick-and-mortar restaurants may not be available, it was a natural fit to partner with the intention of growing together."

Wingstop will bring its 12 signature, bold flavours to Kitchen Hub for takeout and delivery, offering classic and boneless wings and crispy tenders that are always cooked-to-order and hand sauced-and-tossed.

"Wingstop is on a mission to Serve the World Flavour and we know that delivery is a meaningful growth lever to reach more fans," said Aidan Hay, Wingstop's International VP of Operations. "We chose Kitchen Hub not only because of their ability to execute takeout seamlessly but due to their innovative technology offering, which provides us with valuable insight into our business in real time. We're thrilled to kick off this partnership and expand our flavour footprint even further across the Toronto area."

Kitchen Hub's mission is to provide an unbelievable takeout experience. Every detail of their three locations — from the design to the technology — has been custom-built to facilitate quick, easy takeout at a consistent high-quality. Each Kitchen Hub location offers takeout from a roster of exceptional restaurants — all in one order. Customers can select menu items from all of Kitchen Hub's partners, resulting in a combination of dishes they love.

In addition to Wingstop, a number of new restaurants have recently joined the Castlefield roster, including Montreal's buzz-worthy Mandy's Gourmet Salads, Azkadenya Authentic Mediterranean Kitchen and Pearl Chinese Dim Sum, making Kitchen Hub a one-stop-shop for meals every day of the week.

Kitchen Hub's first location on the Queensway opened its doors in January 2020, and a fourth location in Liberty Village will be opening in the coming weeks. The company plans to secure nearly 50 locations across Canada in the next five years.

Delivery and pickup from Kitchen Hub are available via KitchenHub.com or all major third party delivery services. To celebrate the new menu offerings at Castlefield, Wingstop and Kitchen Hub will offer $5 off any order over $15 using the promo code CFWINGS5 on KitchenHub.com for a limited time only.

ABOUT KITCHEN HUB FOOD HALL

Kitchen Hub creates unbelievable takeout experiences. As Canada's first virtual food hall, Kitchen Hub is revolutionizing the takeout and delivery industry by bringing celebrated restaurants together under one roof. At their three GTA locations, customers can select menu items from all of Kitchen Hub's partners, resulting in a combination of foods they love — all in one takeout order. The concept allows for the surrounding neighbourhoods to have access to restaurants that previously were not in the delivery zone, while offering restaurants a viable business model for takeout by providing kitchen space, technology and services to expand with low upfront costs. Kitchen Hub was founded in early 2020, bringing together experts across the hospitality, technology and real estate industries. For more information visit KitchenHub.com

ABOUT WINGSTOP

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,800 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavour through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of various bold, distinctive flavours. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

