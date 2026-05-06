KISTERS launches HyQuant Edge: The first radar sensor-based monitoring station for quantitative hydrology

A new category in water monitoring that replaces multi-component station setups with a single compact unit, reducing power consumption and enabling deployment in minutes

AACHEN, Germany, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- KISTERS today announced the launch of HyQuant Edge, an all-in-one hydrological monitoring station powered by KIPTEC (KISTERS Intelligence Platform Technology for Embedded Connectivity). It is the first hydrological solution to bring radar measurement, data logging, edge processing, transmission, and cloud connectivity together in a single compact device – removing the need for the multi-component station architectures that have defined the sector for decades.

Compact HyQuant Edge station measuring combined water level and surface velocity using radar technology

The launch addresses a structural challenge in quantitative hydrological monitoring. Although across different industries devices have grown smaller, smarter, and more autonomous, hydrology has remained behind, sometimes making deployment costly and remote sites impractical.

"Traditional monitoring stations have always been about collection and transfer. That required multiple components, assembled on site, with no intelligence layer in between. KISTERS designed HyQuant Edge to change that story." – Klaas Schulze Dieckhoff, Global Head of R&D, KISTERS

HyQuant Edge offers something fundamentally different: Self-contained, adaptive systems where measurement, processing, and communication work as one. This enables teams to deploy more sites with less infrastructure, at lower cost per site.

Ideal for remote, temporary, and emergency deployments and network densification, they are equally suited to permanent sites where infrastructure is limited.

HyQuant Edge stations are available in four versions – Level (L), Surface Velocity (V), Combined Level and Velocity (L+V), and Discharge (Q) – L, V and L+V versions upgradeable to Q via software update, with no hardware replacement required.

The stations are secure by design and connect to the cloud automatically. They save power draw using event-driven adaptive logging and maintain data integrity during connectivity outages via store-and-forward capability. Manufactured in Germany, they support LTE-Cat-M1/NB-IoT and integrate with existing monitoring platforms via open standards.

"There have always been more places worth measuring than systems capable of reaching them due to deployment constraints. HyQuant Edge is the choice that can fit within existing infrastructure and budget constraints – especially valued in network densification." – Dr. Anton Felder, Global Director HydroMet, KISTERS

Discover HyQuant Edge and follow KISTERS on LinkedIn.

About KISTERS: A privately owned international organisation specialising in environmental data, instrumentation, and IT, developing data-driven solutions across water, weather, and renewable energy.

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SOURCE KISTERS