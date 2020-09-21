Kirkland West and Omega Exploration Update: Mistango Webinar

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to present an exploration update webinar presentation featuring Dr. Keith Benn, Mistango's Vice President of Exploration.

This 23 minute webinar updates shareholders on the Company's exploration activities on its 100% owned Kirkland West and Omega project since the beginning of the field season on June 1, and provides an overview of the planned drill programs for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Click here to watch Mistango's Exploration Update Webinar

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mistango, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian -based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

For further information: To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Director, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: [email protected], www.Mistango.com

