Kipu Health Announces Frankie Russo and Adam David as Headliners for Elevate 2026

Executive programming, industry sponsors, and the inaugural Kipu Cup golf tournament round out a premier gathering of behavioral health leaders

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kipu Health today announced that bestselling author and culture strategist Frankie Russo and acclaimed performer and recovery advocate Adam David (winner of The Voice) will headline Elevate 2026, the company's annual customer conference taking place April 22–24 in Carlsbad, California.

Elevate 2026 will convene more than 300 behavioral health leaders, operators, and administrators for three days of strategy, innovation, and connection -- all designed to advance care delivery in an AI-powered era. Attendees will also gain an inside look at Kipu's latest innovations, including Kipu Helix, the company's AI-native intelligent operating system, designed to help providers streamline clinical documentation, strengthen compliance workflows, and scale operations more efficiently while returning valuable time back to patient care.

Inspiring Voices: Recovery, Leadership, and Transformation

Frankie Russo, bestselling author of The Art of Why and a nationally recognized voice on leadership, innovation, and culture transformation, will deliver a keynote challenging attendees to rethink how they build organizations that scale with purpose in the age of AI. Drawing on his "Generation AI" keynote, Russo will explore how leaders can harness emerging technologies to amplify human creativity, unlock new levels of productivity, and build cultures that embrace innovation rather than resist it. His keynote will focus on aligning mission, technology, and leadership to drive sustainable growth in today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Adam David, an acclaimed performer whose personal journey through addiction and recovery has resonated with audiences nationwide, will be featured musical talent at Elevate 2026. His performance will bring an inspiring, recovery-centered moment to the conference experience -- reinforcing the mission that unites every organization attending Elevate: advancing recovery and restoring lives.

Together, their presentations bring both heart and strategy to Elevate 2026, reinforcing recovery-centered care while equipping leaders to thrive operationally.

Five Executive Sessions Designed for Action

In addition to keynote presentations, Elevate 2026 will feature five executive master-class sessions led by top behavioral health leaders and innovators. These closed-door sessions are designed to move beyond theory and into applied strategy, addressing the following areas:

Growth Operating System: Scaling Your Business and Integrating M&A with the Right Tech Stack (panelists: Marco Merida, President, Guardian Recovery; Glenn Hadley, CGO, California Healing Centers)

(panelists: Marco Merida, President, Guardian Recovery; Glenn Hadley, CGO, California Healing Centers) AI Strategies for Clinical Productivity, Operational Efficiency & Treatment Outcomes (panelists: Cara Bishop, VP of Clinical Services Banyan Treatment Centers; Katherine Nisbet, Chief Clinical Officer, New Freedom; Nick Stavros, CEO, Community Medical Services)

(panelists: Cara Bishop, VP of Clinical Services Banyan Treatment Centers; Katherine Nisbet, Chief Clinical Officer, New Freedom; Nick Stavros, CEO, Community Medical Services) Front Door Executive Strategies & KPI's for Admissions, Referral Growth & Alumni Management (panelists: Robert Harrison, Executive Advisor of Innovation, Recovery Unplugged; Jonathan Gross, CEO, California Healing Centers)

(panelists: Robert Harrison, Executive Advisor of Innovation, Recovery Unplugged; Jonathan Gross, CEO, California Healing Centers) Operational Excellence Equals Profit: The CEO Guide to High-Performance RCM (panelists: Drew Laboon, Chief Operating Officer, Pathways Recovery Centers; Tracy Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, Sanford Behavioral Health)

(panelists: Drew Laboon, Chief Operating Officer, Pathways Recovery Centers; Tracy Rogers, Chief Executive Officer, Sanford Behavioral Health) Regulatory Change Ahead: Practical Steps for Keeping up with Legislation & Compliance (panelist: Maeve O'Neill, MEd, LPC-S, CHC, CDTLF, Circa Behavioral Healthcare Solutions)

"Every one of these speakers are senior executives from leading treatment organizations and industry innovators who are actively implementing these strategies within their own operations," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Kipu Health. "Attendees will gain candid insight into what's working, measurable outcomes achieved, and practical steps to implement immediately."

The conference also includes a dedicated administrative track focused on workflow optimization and hands-on learning.

Elevating the Business Mission of Behavioral Healthcare

Elevate 2026 continues Kipu's commitment to supporting behavioral health executives as they navigate AI adoption, workforce challenges, regulatory complexity, and growth strategy, while keeping recovery at the center of care.

"At Elevate, we're investing in the dynamic leaders who power today's growing behavioral health industry," said Edwards. "Frankie Russo will challenge us to think bigger about how we lead and scale with purpose. And Adam David's performance is a meaningful reminder of why this work matters. Alongside our executive sessions, attendees will leave with tangible strategies to strengthen their organizations immediately."

Backed by Industry-Leading Corporate Partners

Elevate 2026 is made possible through the support of Kipu's trusted technology and services partners, whose sponsorship underscores the collaborative ecosystem shaping the future of behavioral healthcare.

More than 10 behavioral health technology and services partners will participate, providing attendees direct access to solutions spanning revenue cycle management, compliance, analytics, patient engagement, and operational support. These partners play a critical role in helping providers navigate complexity while scaling responsibly.

The Inaugural Kipu Cup: Golf, Networking, and Community

Elevate 2026 will kick off with the first annual Kipu Cup golf tournament, held Wednesday, April 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the renowned Omni La Costa North Course in Carlsbad, CA.

Set against one of Southern California's most iconic golf destinations, the Kipu Cup offers executives a relaxed, high-value networking experience before the conference begins. Participants will enjoy a morning of exceptional golf, food, and prizes. One group, of course, will walk away with bragging rights as the inaugural Kipu Cup champions.

Foursomes are limited, and demand is expected to be high.

Registration is now open. To learn more about the agenda, speakers, sponsors, and the Kipu Cup, visit: www.kipuevents.com

About Kipu Health

Kipu, the leader in behavioral health technology, powers more than 5 million episodes of care annually across 6,000 facilities and 150,000 users. Built as the industry's first intelligent operating system and powered by Kipu Helix, Kipu supports customers throughout the entire patient journey -- from intake to admission, treatment, follow-up, billing, and regulatory compliance. Kipu is dedicated to enhancing care and improving outcomes for countless individuals. www.kipuhealth.com

