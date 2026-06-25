KIPLIN METALS COMPLETES MOBILE MT SURVEY AT LLOYD LAKE PROJECT IN ATHABASCA BASIN, SAKSATCHEWAN

Appoints Kottmeier Manager, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV: KIP) (FWB: 17G1) ("Kiplin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a heliborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics ("Mobile MT") survey over its wholly-owned Llyod Lake Uranium Project, just south of the Athabasca Basin. A total of 436 line-kilometres was completed with 100m line spacing. An interpretation of the data clearly delineated the primary exploration zone, which is a northeast trending multi-kilometre long magnetic low, interpreted as a subsurface fault or fold. Mobile MT survey data has an effective depth of penetration of up to one kilometre, providing high resolution data at shallower depths. Kilpin Metals is currently in the process of integrating historic datasets with the MT data with the intention of defining diamond drilling targets.

Rob Gamley, CEO of Kiplin, stated "The Company is pleased to have completed its first work on our Lloyed Lake Project, located on the southern lip of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. We intend to use the results of this survey and historic data compilation to define priority drill targets on the property."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Kottmeier as Manager, Investor Relations.

Mr. Kottmeier has experience as an external investor relations and marketing team member with a number of resource exploration and development companies. He brings a deep knowledge of digital marketing, and merges both AI and traditional investor relations to reach the broadest possible audience.

About the Lloyd Lake Project

The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8-kilometre corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, a director of the Company, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Rob Gamley"

Director, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at [email protected] or 604-689-7422 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.