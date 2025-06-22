Kinterra Capital Submits Proposal to Acquire 100% of New World Resources

TORONTO and PERTH, Australia, June 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Kinterra Capital GP Corp. II ("Kinterra"), in its capacity as general partner of the Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP, confirms that it has submitted a non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the shares in New World Resources Limited (ASX: NWC) ("New World" or the "Company") for an all cash consideration of A$0.057 per share ("Kinterra Proposal").

The Kinterra Proposal is subject to a very short period of confirmatory due diligence, and to limited other conditions, including no regulatory conditions.

Kinterra believes the Kinterra Proposal is in the best interest of New World shareholders and represents a Superior Proposal to the revised agreement entered into by New World and Central Asia Metals Plc (LON: CAML) on June 20, 2025.

In addition, Kinterra currently has a 19.16% relevant interest in NWC shares, making it highly unlikely that the proposed CAML scheme will be successful.

Kinterra looks forward to constructive engagement with the New World Board of Directors over an expedited timeline.

About Kinterra Capital

Kinterra Capital is a private equity firm that invests in the people, ideas, critical materials, and strategic infrastructure necessary to accelerate the development of the modern economy. Kinterra leverages significant domain specific technical and transactional expertise to source and manage investments that create value for its stakeholders, all while supporting the communities within which we operate through meaningful partnerships. At Kinterra, we focus on creative ideation, rigorous analysis and executing with excellence to make investments that will create sustainable, strong and secure supply chains. For more information about Kinterra Capital, please visit www.kinterracapital.com.

SOURCE Kinterra Capital Corp

Media Contact: Mairi MacEachern, [email protected], [email protected], +1 416-366-6312