Kinterra Capital Closes Oversubscribed US$950 Million Fund II Following Strong Investor Demand

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Kinterra Capital Corp. ("Kinterra" or the "Firm"), a leading private equity firm investing in critical materials and the associated infrastructure essential to the modern economy, today announced the successful closing of its second fund, Kinterra Critical Materials & Infrastructure Opportunities Fund II, LP ("Fund II"), securing US$950 million in total capital commitments. Launched in the first quarter of 2025, Fund II experienced strong investor demand, exceeding its US$850 million target and closing at its hard cap, reflecting continued confidence in Kinterra's differentiated strategy, experienced team, and proven execution capabilities across the critical materials value chain.

"Closing Fund II on an accelerated timeline is a significant achievement and reflects both the growing importance of critical minerals in the modern economy and the strong confidence investors place in our team and strategy," said Cheryl Brandon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Kinterra Capital. "Critical minerals have moved to the centre of economic, industrial, and geopolitical policy globally. Fund II positions Kinterra to scale our investment strategy at a moment when the opportunity is both compelling for investors and increasingly strategic for governments."

Kinterra completed its first acquisition in Fund II in the fourth quarter of 2025, expanding its U.S. copper platform through the acquisition of the Antler Copper Project ("Antler" or the "Project") in Arizona, a brownfield, high-grade underground copper asset. Following the acquisition, Kinterra now controls approximately 14 billion pounds of copper resources across the United States.

"Our ability to combine disciplined capital allocation strategies with deep internal technical expertise and sophisticated transaction structuring helps Kinterra unlock opportunities within complex situations," said Kamal Toor, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner. "We invest in scarce assets for which clear development pathways can be charted through active ownership, all to materially enhance outcomes. Fund II positions us to deploy capital at scale and to continue to deliver industry-leading risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Consistent with its inaugural fund, launched in November 2023, Fund II will continue Kinterra's rigorous, control-oriented strategy of acquiring and de-risking strategically positioned, high-quality critical materials assets and associated infrastructure in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as fund formation counsel and Metric Point Capital served as placement advisor.

About Kinterra Capital Corp.

Kinterra Capital is a private equity firm that invests in the people, ideas, critical materials, and strategic infrastructure necessary to accelerate the development of the modern economy. With nearly 20 years of mining investment experience, Kinterra leverages deep technical and transactional expertise to source and manage investments that create value for its stakeholders while supporting local communities through meaningful partnerships. For more information, visit www.kinterracapital.com.

