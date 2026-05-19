KINROSS TERMINATES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR LAUNI EAST PROPERTY

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion") announces that it has received notice from Kinross Gold Corporation's Finnish subsidiary, KG Exploration Finland Oy ("Kinross") that Kinross has terminated its option to acquire a 70% interest in Aurion's Launi East Property ("Launi"). As a result, Aurion retains its 100% interest in Launi. Kinross has held the option since August 21, 2023, and has incurred total exploration expenditures of more than USD$2,000,000 on the Property. Kinross is obligated to provide Aurion with all the technical data resulting from Kinross' work within 45 days of the termination.

About Aurion

Aurion is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSXV and the OTCQX Best Market. Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is the holding of a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of the holders of common shares of Aurion and holders of warrants of Aurion to consider and vote on a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving Aurion and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (see Aurion's news releases dated April 20, 2026 and May 8, 2026). The Special Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Aurion continues to explore its Risti project, and to advance its joint venture properties with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and KoBold Metals Company in Finland.

On behalf of Aurion Resources Ltd.

Matti Talikka, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Website: www.aurionresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

For further information on Aurion, please contact: Mark Santarossa, Vice President, Corporate Development, +1 (416) 371-1325, [email protected]