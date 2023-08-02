KINISTIN SAULTEAUX NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Felix Thomas, Chief of the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement agreement regarding the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Treaty 4 Agricultural Benefits Specific Claim.

According to this specific claim, Canada breached its legal obligations to the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation by failing to provide agricultural benefits owed as specified in Treaty 4. Not fulfilling this Treaty commitment limited the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation's economic self-sufficiency and its capacity to produce its own food and agricultural products.

As part of the Government of Canada's Expedited Resolution Strategy for Agricultural Benefits Claims, this settlement agreement provides total compensation of $56,816,579 for the full and final settlement of the claim. Canada is now working to resolve other agricultural benefits claims through an accelerated approach based on the lessons learned during negotiations with the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation.

Honouring Canada's moral and legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for the harm caused to them is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities. The successful resolution of specific claims is a key step in Canada's ongoing reconciliation with First Nations – one that acknowledges and addresses the wrongs of the past and helps to build a better future for everyone in Canada.

"For Kinistin this agreement is a treaty right fulfilled and treaty implementation. This was a result of the parties working towards a fair process and a result we feel is fair. We have other outstanding claims and are confident that this will pave the way for treaty implementation in other areas."

"This settlement agreement is the result of years of hard work and persistence. I want to acknowledge Chief Thomas for his leadership and the negotiating team for their dedication. The denial of these benefits had devastating effects on the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation – as a country, it's our duty to address these historic wrongs and repay Canada's debts. This is key to advancing reconciliation and building a stronger and more united country, for everyone in Canada."

The Kinistin Saulteaux Nation is located 39 kilometres southeast of Melfort, Saskatchewan .

. The Kinistin Saulteaux Nation Treaty 4 Agricultural Benefits Specific Claim was received on March 11, 2008 , and Canada first offered to negotiate on September 28, 2011 .

, and first offered to negotiate on . A community ratification vote was held on April 18, 2023 , with 97 percent of the participants voting in favour of the settlement agreement.

, with 97 percent of the participants voting in favour of the settlement agreement. From April 1, 2022 , to March 31, 2023 , 56 specific claims were resolved for $3.5 billion in compensation; 64 claims were filed with the Minister; and Canada made an offer to negotiate on 58 claims. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 665 specific claims since 1973.

