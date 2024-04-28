Kingwuu brand and T&T Kitchen brand meat and vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Apr 28, 2024, 09:53 ET
Ottawa, ON, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Meat and vegetable products
Issue: Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
Distribution:
Alberta
British Columbia
Possibly other provinces and territories
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-80-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article