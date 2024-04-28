Kingwuu brand and T&T Kitchen brand meat and vegetable products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Ottawa, ON, April 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Meat and vegetable products

Issue: Food – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

Distribution:

Alberta

British Columbia

Possibly other provinces and territories

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-80-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]