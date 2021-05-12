Kingsway Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

ITASCA, Ill., May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which includes the following highlights:

Net income was $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of ($0.4) million for the same period in 2020;

for the same period in 2020; Non-GAAP adjusted income was $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 , compared to Non-GAAP adjusted loss of ($1.1) million for the same period in 2020;

for the three months ended , compared to Non-GAAP adjusted loss of for the same period in 2020; Extended Warranty operating income increased to $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2020, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 , compared to $1.2 million for the same period for 2019.

for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2020, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to for the three months ended , compared to for the same period for 2019. The results above are inclusive of a benefit from loan forgiveness under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), as described more fully below.

"The three months ended March 31, 2021 include a full quarter of PWI results for the first time since we acquired it in December 2020," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway CEO. He continued, "while early, we are very pleased with the results Edmund and his leadership team have delivered to date. We are also pleased with the solid results delivered by Kingsway's other extended warranty businesses as they continued to navigate an uncertain environment."

Non-GAAP Adjusted (Loss) Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income improved from a loss of ($1.1) million in 2020 to income of $4.3 million in 2021. Included in 2021 is a benefit from the PPP loan forgiveness of $2.5 million and three months of PWI results.

Reconciliations of net (loss) income to non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income are presented in the attached schedules.

Extended Warranty

The Extended Warranty service fee and commission revenue increased 66% (or $7.4 million) to $18.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase is primarily due to the inclusion of PWI ($7.4 million) for the first quarter of 2021 following its acquisition effective December 1, 2020.

The Extended Warranty operating income was $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in operating income is primarily due to the following:

$2.2 million of PPP loan forgiveness related to Extended Warranty companies included in 2021;

of PPP loan forgiveness related to Extended Warranty companies included in 2021; $1.1 million due to the inclusion of PWI in 2021 following its acquisition effective December 1, 2020 ;

due to the inclusion of PWI in 2021 following its acquisition effective ; A $0.4 million increase at IWS to $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in claims authorized on vehicle service agreements and lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by a slight decrease in revenue;

increase at IWS to for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in claims authorized on vehicle service agreements and lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by a slight decrease in revenue; A $0.3 million increase at Trinity to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven by increased revenues in its equipment breakdown and maintenance support services, as well as increased margin on the extended warranty services product, partially offset by a related increase in cost of services sold, compared to the same period in 2020;

increase at Trinity to for the three months ended March 31, 2021, driven by increased revenues in its equipment breakdown and maintenance support services, as well as increased margin on the extended warranty services product, partially offset by a related increase in cost of services sold, compared to the same period in 2020; A $0.2 million increase at Geminus for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $0.5 million , primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by a slight decrease in revenue compared with the three months ended March 31, 2020; and

increase at Geminus for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to , primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by a slight decrease in revenue compared with the three months ended March 31, 2020; and A $0.2 million increase at PWSC to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a slight increase in revenue and lower general and administrative expenses.

Extended Warranty Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $4.2 million to $5.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $1.2 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to the increase in Extended Warranty operating income as explained above.

Reconciliations of operating income to Extended Warranty Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are presented in the attached schedules.

Leased Real Estate

The Leased Real Estate contractually-fixed rental income was $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020.

Leased Real Estate operating income was $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $0.6 million benefit recorded in 2021 related to the finalization of management fees and legal expenses associated with the settlement of CMC litigation. Leased Real Estate operating income includes interest expense of $1.5 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020. See Note 27, "Commitments and Contingent Liabilities", to our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, for further information on the settlement.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

Non U.S. GAAP Financial Measure

Company's operating results and enhances the overall ability to assess the Company's financial performance. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing the performance of its business. Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA allow investors to make a more meaningful comparison between the Company's core business operating results over different periods of time. The Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provide useful information about the Company's business without regard to potential distortions. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by the factors listed in the attached schedules, the Company believes that non-GAAP adjusted net earnings (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA can provide useful additional basis for comparing the current performance of the underlying operations being evaluated. Investors should consider these non GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand the Company's performance taking into account all relevant factors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)





March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(unaudited)



Assets







Investments:







Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost of $19,699 and $20,488, respectively)

$ 19,864



$ 20,716

Equity investments, at fair value (cost of $1,147 and $1,157, respectively)

270



444

Limited liability investments

3,683



3,692

Limited liability investments, at fair value

19,654



32,811

Investments in private companies, at adjusted cost

790



790

Real estate investments, at fair value (cost of $10,225 and $10,225, respectively)

10,662



10,662

Other investments, at cost which approximates fair value

299



294

Short-term investments, at cost which approximates fair value

157



157

Total investments

55,379



69,566

Cash and cash equivalents

15,489



14,374

Restricted cash

29,542



30,571

Accrued investment income

800



757

Service fee receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $289 and $478, respectively

4,963



3,928

Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $201 and $201, respectively

18,187



16,323

Deferred acquisition costs, net

8,843



8,835

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $25,492 and $24,441, respectively

94,192



95,015

Right-of-use asset

2,760



2,960

Goodwill

121,286



121,130

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,930 and $15,433, respectively

83,636



84,133

Other assets

4,744



4,882

Total Assets

$ 439,821



$ 452,474

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 42,716



$ 42,502

Income taxes payable

3,143



2,859

Deferred service fees

86,871



87,945

Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses

1,414



1,449

Bank loan

24,089



25,303

Notes payable

179,271



192,057

Subordinated debt, at fair value

53,668



50,928

Lease liability

3,008



3,213

Net deferred income tax liabilities

27,037



27,555

Total Liabilities

421,217



433,811











Redeemable Class A preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively; 182,876 and 182,876 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively; redemption amount of $6,742 and $6,658 at March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

6,742



6,504











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2021 and December 31,

2020, respectively; 22,365,631 and 22,211,069 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December

31, 2020, respectively

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

355,999



355,242

Treasury stock, at cost; 247,450 and 247,450 outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(492)



(492)

Accumulated deficit

(394,167)



(394,807)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

36,279



38,059

Shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

(2,381)



(1,998)

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

14,243



14,157

Total Shareholders' Equity

11,862



12,159

Total Liabilities, Class A preferred stock and Shareholders' Equity

$ 439,821



$ 452,474



Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended March 31,



2021

2020 Revenues:

















Service fee and commission revenue

$ 18,574



$ 11,186

Rental revenue

3,341



3,341

Other revenue

105



142

Total revenues

22,020



14,669

Operating expenses:







Claims authorized on vehicle service agreements

4,667



2,380

Loss and loss adjustment expenses

8



13

Commissions

1,504



1,303

Cost of services sold

980



403

General and administrative expenses

12,466



10,693

Leased real estate segment interest expense

1,468



1,499

Total operating expenses

21,093



16,291

Operating income (loss)

927



(1,622)

Other revenues (expenses), net:







Net investment income

421



719

Net realized gains

51



208

Loss on change in fair value of equity investments

(151)



(597)

(Loss) gain on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value

(202)



1,899

Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments

—



(670)

Other-than-temporary impairment loss

—



(117)

Non-operating other revenue

2



39

Interest expense not allocated to segments

(1,552)



(2,153)

Amortization of intangible assets

(497)



(574)

(Loss) gain on change in fair value of debt

(1,019)



2,645

Gain on extinguishment of debt

2,494



—

Total other (expenses) revenues, net

(453)



1,399

Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense

474



(223)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(425)



170

Net income (loss)

899



(393)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

259



721

Less: dividends on preferred stock

238



377

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$ 402



$ (1,491)

Earnings (loss) per share – net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders:







Basic:

$ 0.02



$ (0.07)

Diluted:

$ 0.02



$ (0.07)

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in '000s):







Basic:

22,218



22,069

Diluted:

22,219



22,069



Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended March 31,



2021

2020 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 899



$ (393)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Equity in net loss (income) of limited liability investments

9



(23)

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,548



1,667

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit), net of forfeitures

1,699



(38)

Net realized gains

(51)



(208)

Loss on change in fair value of equity investments

151



597

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value

202



(1,899)

Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments

—



670

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of debt

1,019



(2,645)

Deferred income taxes

(518)



131

Other-than-temporary impairment loss

—



117

Amortization of fixed maturities premiums and discounts

44



31

Amortization of note payable premium

(218)



(225)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(2,494)



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Service fee receivable, net

(1,035)



138

Other receivables, net,

(1,864)



2,274

Deferred acquisition costs, net

(8)



(140)

Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses

(35)



(83)

Deferred service fees

(1,074)



(33)

Other, net

(143)



675

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,869)



613

Investing activities:







Proceeds from sales and maturities of fixed maturities

1,970



8,646

Proceeds from sales of equity investments

23



—

Purchases of fixed maturities

(1,214)



(1,549)

Net proceeds from limited liability investments

—



87

Net proceeds from limited liability investments, at fair value

12,977



77

Net proceeds from investments in private companies

17



60

Net (purchases of) proceeds from other investments

(5)



52

Net purchases of from short-term investments

—



(1)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(50)



—

Net purchases of property and equipment

(228)



(40)

Net cash provided by investing activities

13,490



7,332

Financing activities:







Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders

(169)



(43)

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards

(38)



(83)

Principal payments on bank loan

(1,235)



(562)

Principal payments on notes payable

(10,093)



(991)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,535)



(1,679)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

86



6,266

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

44,945



25,661

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 45,031



$ 31,927



Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



Twelve Months Ended





For the Three Months Ended





3/31/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20 GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (4,123)

$ 899

$ (2,478)

$ (1,124)

$ (1,421)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















(Gain) Loss on sale of non-core investments (1) (359)

(22)

(425)

88

- Change in fair value of investments (2) (3,583)

353

(2,193)

(1,377)

(366) Change in fair value of debt (3) 2,491

1,019

767

503

202 Litigation expenses (5) 1,895

344

997

535

19 Acquisition and disposition related expenses (6) 377

-

238

139

- Employee termination and recruiting expenses (7) 216

160

-

11

46 Stock-based compensation expense (8) 3,063

1,699

1,106

127

131 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (9) (6)

-

-

-

(6) Extraordinary audit and audit-related expenses (10) 381

-

-

76

305 Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) 851

-

851

-

- CMC Settlement (12) 958

(645)

1,603

-

- Amortization expense 2,214

497

572

572

573 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 8,499

3,405

3,516

674

904



















Non-GAAP Adjusted (Loss) Income (14) $ 4,376

$ 4,304

$ 1,038

$ (450)

$ (517)

















Twelve Months Ended





For the Three Months Ended





3/31/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19 GAAP Net Loss $ (7,895)

$ (393)

$ (3,098)

$ (4,006)

$ (398)



















Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















(Gain) Loss on sale of non-core investments (1) (585)

(147)

(32)

(1,004)

598 Change in fair value of investments (2) (983)

(632)

(1,803)

3,736

(2,284) Change in fair value of debt (3) (3,121)

(2,645)

1,052

(610)

(918) Equity in net (gain) loss of investee (4) (202)

-

(127)

126

(201) Redomestication expenses (13) 41

-

-

-

41 Litigation expenses (5) 1,434

1,141

124

65

104 Acquisition and disposition related expenses (6) 64

35

-

23

6 Employee termination and recruiting expenses (7) 1,158

295

715

63

85 Stock-based compensation expense (8) 604

171

145

145

143 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (9) 1,544

-

1,544

-

- Extraordinary audit and audit-related expenses (10) 1,276

390

149

359

378 Impairment of assets 117

117

-

-

- Amortization expense 2,600

573

676

675

676 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 3,947

(702)

2,443

3,578

(1,372)



















Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss $ (3,948)

$ (1,095)

$ (655)

$ (428)

$ (1,770)





(1) Represents realized gains and losses on the Company's non-core investments. (2) The Company has investments in several entities that are not essential to the ongoing operations and strategy of the Company. The investments are recorded at fair value and changes to fair value are recorded as unrealized

gains or losses.



Twelve Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



3/31/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of limited liability investments,

at fair value $ (1,945)

$ 202

$ (1,995)

$ (274)

$ 123

Net change in unrealized (gain) loss on private company

investments 74

-

-

74

-

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of equity securities

(1,713)

151

(198)

(1,177)

(489)

Total $ (3,583)

$ 353

$ (2,193)

$ (1,377)

$ (366)

























Twelve Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



3/31/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of limited liability investments,

at fair value $ (2,109)

$ (1,899)

$ (1,219)

$ 3,356

$ (2,347)

Net change in unrealized (gain) loss on private company

investments 1,013

670

-

343

-

(Gain) loss on change in fair value of equity securities

113

597

(584)

37

63

Total $ (983)

$ (632)

$ (1,803)

$ 3,736

$ (2,284)







(3) The Company records its subordinated debt at fair value and changes to fair value (net of the portion of the change attributable to instrument-specific credit risk) are recorded as unrealized gains or losses. (4) Represents the Company's investment in the common stock of Itasca Capital Ltd. ("ICL"). The Company fully disposed of its investment in ICL during Q4 2019. (5) Legal expenses associated with the Company's defense against significant litigation matters. (6) Expenses related to legal, accounting and other expenses associated with completed and contemplated acquisitions and disposals. (7) Includes charges relating to severance and consulting agreements pertaining to former key employees. 2019 also includes key employee recruiting expenses. (8) Non-cash expense arising from the grant and modification of stock-based awards to employees. Q1 2021 includes new grants to certain officers of the Company, a portion of which vested upon grant. In Q4 2020, the Company modified an award previously granted to the President of one of its subsidiaries, resulting in additional non-cash compensation expense associated with the change in fair value of the award. (9) Includes losses relating to Assigned Risk Solutions Ltd. and the October 2018 completed sale of the Mendota group of companies. Refer to Note 5, Disposal and Discontinued Operations, to the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K for further information. (10) Extraordinary audit and audit-related expenses incurred as a result of the delayed filing of the 2018 and 2019 Kingsway audited financial statements and related quarterly filings. (11) Early termination fees and write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs and discount associated with the early extinguishment of the 2019 KWH loan as part of the Company's purchase of PWI. (12) In March 2021, DGI, TRT LeaseCo, LLC and various other entities affiliated with each of them entered into a settlement agreement with respect to such litigation and certain other matters ("CMC Settlement Agreement"). As part of the settlement, the Company made a one-time fee payment to DGI of which $1.6 million relates to rental income collected in periods prior to 2020. In 2021, the Company recorded a benefit related to the finalization of management fees and legal expenses associated with the settlement of CMC litigation. (13) Expenses incurred as part of redomesticating Kingsway Financial Services Inc. from a Canadian registered company to be a Delaware registered company as of December 31, 2018. (14) Includes a benefit of $2.5 million and $0.4 million from PPP loan forgiveness for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of Extended Warranty Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

and Pro Forma Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



Twelve

Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

3/31/21

3/31/21

12/31/20

9/30/20

6/30/20 GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment (1) $ 11,063

$ 5,309

$ 3,264

$ 1,205

$ 1,285



















Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Investment income (2) 294

43

51

100

100 Gain (loss) on sale of core investments (3) 64

29

(3)

29

8 Depreciation 237

12

112

58

55 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 594

84

160

187

163



















Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 11,657

$ 5,393

$ 3,424

$ 1,392

$ 1,448 PWI operating income (4) 4,223

-

914

1,096

2,214 PWI depreciation (4) 56

-

30

13

13 Pro forma Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 15,936

$ 5,393

$ 4,367

$ 2,501

$ 3,675

























Twelve

Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

3/31/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19 GAAP Operating Income for Extended Warranty segment (1) $ 4,895

$ 850

$ 1,431

$ 1,579

$ 1,035



















Non-GAAP Adjustments:

















Investment income (2) 629

144

177

163

145 Gain (loss) on sale of core investments (3) 90

61

4

(3)

28 Impairment of assets 117

117











Depreciation 216

55

55

57

49 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 1,052

377

236

217

222



















Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 5,947

$ 1,227

$ 1,667

$ 1,796

$ 1,257 PWI operating income (4) 3,612

1,250

1,086

447

828 PWI depreciation (4) 50

13

13

12

12 Pro forma Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Extended Warranty segment $ 9,609

$ 2,490

$ 2,765

$ 2,255

$ 2,098























(1) Includes one month of PWI operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and excludes PWI for prior periods. Excludes the impact of final purchase accounting adjustments for PWI, which will be completed in 2021. Also includes a benefit of $2.2 million and $0.4 million from PPP loan forgiveness for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Investment income arising as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements (3) Realized Gains (losses) resulting from investments held in trust as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements (4) Includes amounts related to PWI prior to acquisition (April 2019 through November 2020).

