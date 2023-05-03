KINGSWAY PUBLISHES UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION TO COMPANY WEBSITE

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced a new investor presentation has been published to the Company's website. The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://bit.ly/3ALnVLl

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com) and Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com).

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

