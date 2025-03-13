Kingston's Island Queen Celebrates 50 Years on the Water

Since 1975, the Island Queen has become a cherished symbol of Kingston and the 1000 Islands – a place where visitors from around the world have gathered to experience the region's natural beauty and locals have created lasting memories.

Eric Ferguson, General Manager of the boat line, reflects on this legacy, "50 years is a wonderful milestone to celebrate: three generations grew up with this boat, we've hosted weddings, graduations, and millions of sightseers aboard. Sharing these experiences is at the heart of what we do."

The Island Queen is now proudly owned by the Wright family, of Kingston, Ontario: it is one of a fleet of three vessels that make up Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises.

In 2024, Senior Master Stephen Steels oversaw the repowering of the Island Queen with two brand new, modern Volvo engines, a major investment by the Wright family, readying the vessel for another 50 years.

"I started working on the Island Queen in 1981 as a deckhand," recalls Captain Steels. "Decades later, I'm still here, proud to be a part of her story. A lot has changed, but the Island Queen still inspires the same sense of joy and wonder today."

The Island Queen sets sail on Easter weekend - April 18th - for a signature three-hour Heart of the Islands Cruise, kicking off the 2025 season. Along with Food, Fun and Entertainment, guests can look forward to exciting special events and promotions this season commemorating the anniversary. Follow along at www.ktic.ca/anniversary

About Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises: A part of the Kingston Destination Group family of companies, Kingston 1000 Island Cruises offers daily sightseeing cruises, private charters, and a complete dining experience departing from Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

