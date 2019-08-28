Kingston residents to be better protected against extreme weather events and flooding

KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Now more than ever, communities need help adapting to the frequent and intensifying weather events caused by climate change. Reducing the impact of natural disasters such as flooding and wildfires is critical to keeping Canadian families safe, protecting local businesses and supporting a strong economy and the middle class.

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston, today announced funding for two disaster mitigation initiatives in Kingston.

The first project involves separating the combined sanitary and storm sewers in the city's historic downtown core to help protect residents from the effects of significant weather events. The project will see the addition of stormwater drainage controls in established neighbourhoods and the redesign of drainage paths to help manage flooding. Once completed, this project will help protect over 31,000 Kingston residents against flooding, reducing the number of people directly affected by over 80% and the number of residents without essential services by approximately 90%. Ultimately, this project will strengthen Kingston's resilience to flooding while reducing the impact on the local environment and economy.

The second project will see the Lake Ontario/Cataraqui River shoreline better protected from erosion. This stretch of shoreline is of critical importance for the City of Kingston given its location within six river and stream watersheds. The project will build 2,140 linear metres of sloping rock structure and repair and enhance 1,052 linear metres of shore wall. Once completed, this project will improve and protect critical infrastructure and the community's quality of life along the waterfront.

For the sanitary and storm sewer separation project, the Government of Canada is investing $10.4 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and the City of Kingston is contributing $15.6 million. For the shoreline erosion protection project, the Government of Canada is investing over $9.8 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and the City of Kingston is contributing over $14.7 million.

Quotes

"Taking concrete steps to adapt to the impacts of climate change is essential to ensuring a prosperous future for our kids and grandkids. By investing in these two important disaster mitigation projects, we are helping better protect Kingston residents against flooding and shoreline erosion while also greatly reducing the costs of recovery following extreme weather events."

Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Extreme weather is becoming more severe, more frequent, more damaging and more expensive because of climate change. By investing in the infrastructure that protects our neighbourhoods, businesses, and families, we are building communities that can withstand future natural disasters and thrive for generations to come."

The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety

"We are delighted that the Government of Canada is committing more than $20 million towards disaster mitigation projects in Kingston. We are expected to see an increase in the severity of weather events as a result of climate change. As a city, we're proactively planning for these events and we have already been recognized as having the best municipal climate action plan in Canada. These funds will help us do even more to protect our shorelines and sewer infrastructure!"

His Worship Bryan Paterson, Mayor of the City of Kingston

Quick facts

The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) is a $2-billion , 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts.

, 10-year program to help communities build the infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes and droughts. DMAF is part of the federal government's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, which is providing more than $180 billion over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, which is providing more than over 12 years for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Investing in green infrastructure that helps communities cope with the intensifying effects of climate change is an integral part of Canada's transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

transition to a more resilient, low-carbon economy, which is among the commitments made under the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. Budget 2019, Investing in the Middle Class , is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare.

, is the government's plan to create more good well-paying jobs, put homeownership within reach of more Canadians, help working people get the training they need to succeed, support seniors, and lay the foundation for national pharmacare. With many municipalities across Canada facing serious infrastructure deficits, Budget 2019 proposes a one-time transfer of $2.2 billion through the federal Gas Tax Fund to address short-term priorities in municipalities and First Nations communities.

Kingston residents to be better protected against extreme weather events and flooding

