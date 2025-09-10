KINGSETT CAPITAL AND OLIVER & BONACINI CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF SIXTYEIGHT, A WORLD-CLASS EVENT AND TENANT AMENITY SPACE ON THE TOP FLOOR OF SCOTIA PLAZA

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - KingSett Capital and premier restaurant, event group and caterer Oliver & Bonacini (O&B) announced today the grand opening of SixtyEight, a 20,000-square-foot meeting and event space overlooking Toronto's financial district from the top floor of Scotia Plaza. With sweeping, sky-high views, sleek contemporary design, and an exclusive O&B experience, SixtyEight offers an unforgettable setting for milestone moments and corporate occasions.

SixtyEight, a 20,000-square-foot meeting and event space overlooking Toronto’s financial district from the top floor of Scotia Plaza. (CNW Group/KingSett Capital)

The new space includes a 10,000-square-foot meeting and event space available to both tenants and outside parties and a 10,000-square-foot exclusive tenant amenity area. SixtyEight's crown jewel is Cirrus Ballroom, accommodating up to 250 guests reception-style and 200 seated for corporate gatherings, galas, weddings and town halls.

SixtyEight also features dedicated amenities for Scotia Plaza tenants, including a café and bar managed by Oliver & Bonacini and a variety of sophisticated meeting rooms, creating a dynamic hub for productivity, connection, and casual socializing. Additional meeting spaces also offer opportunities for intimate, chef-driven dinners with dramatic views of the CN Tower and Toronto skyline. These tenant-only amenities are designed to support the evolving workplace, blending premium service with function and flexibility.

William Logar, Chief Asset Management Officer at KingSett Capital, said, "The opening of SixtyEight highlights our ongoing focus on improving our assets and providing tenants with extraordinary experiences. SixtyEight sets a new standard for office tenant amenities and elevated public events in Toronto's financial district."

Natalie Stanbra, National Director of Event Sales, Oliver & Bonacini, said, "SixtyEight has come to life exactly as we imagined—a true game-changer for Toronto's event scene. From the moment guests step off the elevator, they're greeted by jaw-dropping views, sleek design, and a sense of occasion that's both modern and timeless. Every detail reflects the hospitality and service Oliver & Bonacini is known for, and we're thrilled to open the doors to this extraordinary space in partnership with KingSett Capital."

Located in the heart of Toronto's Financial District, Scotia Plaza is a Class 'AAA' office complex comprised of three integrated buildings and over 2.2 million square feet of space. This complex is home to the global headquarters of Scotiabank and was the first major Zero Carbon – Performance Standard certified commercial building in Canada. Scotia Plaza is owned by KingSett Capital.

Event inquiries and bookings are now being accepted for September 2025 and beyond—including holiday parties. Interested parties are invited to visit oliverbonacini.com/event-venues/sixtyeight to learn more and contact an Event Specialist.

About KingSett Capital

Founded in 2002, KingSett Capital is a leading Canadian private equity real estate firm that co-invests with institutional and ultra-high net worth clients to deliver sustainable, premium risk-weighted returns. KingSett manages $18 billion in assets across its Growth, Income, Urban, Mortgage, Residential Development and Affordable Housing strategies.

About Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Founded in 1993 by Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini, Oliver & Bonacini is recognized as one of Canada's leading hospitality groups. With locations in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton, O&B's portfolio includes a diverse collection of unique and innovative restaurants, event venues, full-service catering arms, and several strategic partnerships.

