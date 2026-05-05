KINGSETT CANADIAN REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND DECREASES OWNERSHIP POSITION IN MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION TO BELOW 10%

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund LP ("CREIF") announced today that it disposed of 1,411,200 common shares ("Common Shares") of MCAN Mortgage Corporation ("MCAN") on May 4, 2026, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $24.17 per Common Share for aggregate proceeds of $34,108,704.

Prior to completion of the disposition, CREIF beneficially owned 5,449,622 Common Shares representing approximately 13.39% of the outstanding Common Shares. Immediately following completion of the disposition, CREIF beneficially owns 4,038,422 Common Shares representing approximately 9.92% of the outstanding Common Shares, resulting in a decrease of approximately 3.47%.

CREIF disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes. CREIF may, from time to time, acquire or dispose of Common Shares or other securities of MCAN in the future, either on the open market, in private transactions, through treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities, or otherwise, in each case, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

MCAN's head office is located at 200 King Street West, Suite 600, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T4.

A copy of the early warning report may be obtained under MCAN's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE KingSett Canadian Real Estate Income Fund LP

Contact Information: David Ryan, Partner, FGS Longview, (416) 455-1927