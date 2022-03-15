Kings Entertainment to Launch WinTrillions Lottery and iGaming Platform on Balesia Network in Mexico

The Company's flagship global lottery and iGaming products will now be accessed by Balesia's six million users in Mexico, with Latin American expansion throughout 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to form a marketing partnership with Balesia, one of Latin America's largest telecommunications tower real estate owners.

Boasting more than six million mobile phone users across Mexico alone, Balesia is now offering these customers access to unparalleled gaming excitement via the WinTrillions global lottery and iGaming platform, with Balesia's customers in other Latin American countries following closely behind.

"Cell phones are increasingly the dominant platform for entertainment and iGaming," noted Steve Budin, Kings Entertainment. "We were seeking a marketing partner that could provide instant access to a significant base of users within our most profitable market. Balesia fits the bill perfectly."

"In a world where telecommunications technology and entertainment are merging and morphing into one experience, we see WinTrillions as the ideal platform to offer our users a complete gaming experience that is safe, fair, affordable, and fun," added George Alvarez, CEO of Balesia. "Our user bases are very complementary, and we see significant potential to expand this even further."

Kings Entertainment expects to launch the WinTrillions lottery and iGaming options on the Balesia network across Mexico in early April 2022, with plans to ramp up quickly and expand across Latin American by the end of the year.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions. These brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions.

