Kings Entertainment's Subsidiary, Braight AI, Forms Strategic Partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Braight AI, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data analytics solutions and wholly owned subsidiary of Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) (OTCPK: KENGF) (FSE: L12) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), has formed a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Mexico. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Braight as it extends its international reach and harnesses the power of AWS cloud services to equip financial institutions in Mexico to make informed data-driven decisions, mitigate risks, and optimize their marketing strategies. AWS is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud with over 200 fully featured services and global data centers used by millions of customers to lower costs, increase agility, and innovate faster.

"Collaborating with Amazon in Mexico is a significant strategic accomplishment that is part of Braight's expansion into Mexico and part of our larger, established expansion into the LATAM market," said Maciej Jarząb, Founder and CEO of Braight. "This partnership enables us to leverage Amazon's cutting-edge cloud services and robust infrastructure to deliver even more innovative solutions to our clients within the financial sector. We are also excited to contribute to the expansion of Amazon Web Services in Mexico while playing a pivotal role in advancing the country's financial technology landscape."

Braight AI is renowned for its expertise in delivering advanced risk assessment and marketing solutions tailored to the financial sector. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Braight consistently drives innovation and empowers financial institutions worldwide to address complex challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and maintain a competitive edge.

The partnership with AWS further strengthens Braight's market inroads and commitment to delivering advanced and secure services to its clients in Mexico. By joining forces with Amazon, Braight gains access to an extensive suite of proven and trusted cloud services, enabling the enhancement of Braight's existing portfolio of services and the development of tailored solutions for the unique needs of the Mexican financial sector.

The partnership also offers mutual benefits. While Braight will gain further streamlined operations, improved scalability, and heightened data security measures that will ensure the highest level of service for its clients, we will also work closely with Amazon as a trusted collaborator to identify growth opportunities and explore new markets in Mexico's financial technology ecosystem.

Maciej Jarząb added, "Through this cooperation, we reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and driving digital transformation within Mexico, LATAM and the Fintech industry as a whole."

About Braight AI

Braight AI is a pioneering AI solutions company specializing in harnessing online behavioral data for predictive analysis in areas such as consumer risk assessment, customer success, marketing, and sales optimization. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Braight empowers businesses and financial institutions to make informed decisions that drive growth and efficiency. They offer two cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to address specific business needs: AI Risk and AI Marketing. To learn more, visit braight.tech.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is a global online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling. With a diverse portfolio of assets, the company has expanded its offerings through strategic acquisitions, including the recent addition of Braight AI, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data analytics solutions. By integrating Braight AI's cutting-edge solutions, Kings Entertainment aims to further enhance its services and customer experiences. Kings Entertainment's renowned brands, LottoKings and WinTrillions, have successfully attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions. Leveraging the acquired Braight AI technology, Kings Entertainment is now poised to optimize player engagement and elevate its lottery, casino, and sportsbook offerings on a global scale.

