King Thunderbird Centre Opens as a New Home for Boyle Street Community Services

The 85,000-square-foot facility repurposes an existing commercial office building into a modern community and staff centre. The new space now serves as Boyle Street's primary hub, bringing more than 200 staff members together to better support thousands of individuals each year through housing, health services, system navigation, and wraparound care.

"okimaw peyesew kamik (King Thunderbird Centre) is a space deeply rooted in Indigenous culture and practice," said Diana Elniski, Executive Advisor, Boyle Street Community Services. "That means being good caretakers of the land we live on and honouring it as Treaty 6 people. The solar and geothermal energy systems allow us to provide a place for healing, dignity and safety to everyone who enters while minimizing our environmental footprint."

A Purpose-Built, Net-Zero, Zero Carbon Facility

The King Thunderbird Centre attained Zero Carbon Building Design v3 certification, designed with long-term sustainability, resilience, and operational efficiency in mind. Re-using an existing structure leveraged the existing embodied carbon, giving it a second life and avoiding the addition of more carbon intensive materials to achieve the build. Net-zero energy strategies include on-site renewable power generation of 206.9MWh annually through 360 solar photovoltaic panels and a geothermal energy system, supporting reduced environmental impact while creating a safe and dignified environment for all who access the space. Stok consultants played a key role in guiding the project through the certification process, bringing deep expertise in sustainable design strategies and fostering a highly collaborative approach across the team.

The project involved extensive upgrades and site redevelopment, including improvements to the exterior building envelope, a complete interior fit-out, new building systems, and the installation of the geothermal field. Exterior work included land re-grading, removal of an existing ramp, and the creation of new walkways, private outdoor spaces, and community gardens. Landscaping influenced by Indigenous art and design supports intuitive movement through the site and helps manage the flow of clients, staff, and visitors.

"The intent of this building was to bring Boyle Street's services together into one home base, allowing their teams to work more collaboratively and serve the community more effectively. We are excited to help see this goal come to fruition" said Matt Gustafson, Project Manager, Chandos Construction. "The existing building structure and tight project footprint made for a challenging project that demanded ongoing planning & collaboration between Chandos, our trade partners, and Boyle Street."

Indigenous Consultation and Cultural Connection

Indigenous consultation was central to the project's design and delivery. Through collaboration with HSEA and Boyle Street's Elder, Mr. Clifford Cardinal, the project team worked to ensure cultural and ceremonial elements were thoughtfully and respectfully integrated throughout the site.

The construction delivery method and project scope reflect a strong alignment with Chandos' values, purpose, and Indigenous strategy. As a certified B Corp, this approach demonstrates how Chandos intentionally uses business as a force for good while supporting Indigenous initiatives in meaningful, long-term ways through collaboration, respect, and accountability.

"Guidance from Indigenous partners like Elder Cliff was important to ensure the project remained aligned with its cultural goals," added Gustafson. "That collaboration reinforced the importance of verifying cultural elements early and ensuring they were carried through with care and intention."

The resulting space creates opportunities to celebrate Indigenous culture while fostering connections to tradition, ceremony, and community.

Community Commitment Beyond Construction

Chandos' involvement extended beyond construction. In 2025, Chandos supported the Emergency Response Fund through the fourth year of a five-year, $15,000 annual commitment to Boyle Street Community Services, continuing to assist individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness.

"The emergency response fund allows Boyle Street to respond quickly to the urgent needs of those we serve. Everything to address the challenges of seasonal weather, from water to warm socks and hygiene products are stocked so we can ensure people get what they need when they need it," Stated Kassidy Green, Manager of Development, Boyle Street " Not everyone has shelter when the weather changes, with the winter season bringing big temperature fluctuations, increasing risks from spending extended periods of time outside. This fund prioritizes the dignity of our community and allow us to mobilize supports quickly."

"We're honoured to have worked alongside Boyle Street on a project that prioritizes dignity, care, and connection," said Gustafson. "This project has reinforced how strong partnerships and thoughtful construction can support our communities in lasting ways."

ABOUT CHANDOS CONSTRUCTION

Established in 1980, Chandos Construction has become one of North America's most collaborative and innovative national technical builders. Employing more than 750 field and office staff in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Kelowna, Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa, and Chalk River – Chandos is 100 per cent employee owned. Chandos is a pioneer in integrated project delivery (IPD) and collaborative construction.

