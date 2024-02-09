KING'S HAWAIIAN NAMED OFFICIAL BREAD OF TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS WITH GRAND OPENING OF NEW EATERY AT SCOTIABANK ARENA

Classic Chicken Sandwich: fried chicken with a classic sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted King's Hawaiian bun

fried chicken with a classic sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce on a butter toasted Hawaiian bun Fried Chicken Club: fried chicken, buttermilk ranch, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted King's Hawaiian bun

fried chicken, buttermilk ranch, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a butter toasted Hawaiian bun General Tso Chicken Sandwich: fried chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce with cabbage slaw, and pickled cucumbers on a butter toasted King's Hawaiian bun

fried chicken tossed in General Tso's sauce with cabbage slaw, and pickled cucumbers on a butter toasted Hawaiian bun Hot Dog: steamed hot dog on a King's Hawaiian hot dog bun

steamed hot dog on a Hawaiian hot dog bun Aloha Dog: steamed hot dog served with a spicy chili topping, grilled pineapples, crispy fried taro root and scallions on a King's Hawaiian hot dog bun

"Since bringing King's Hawaiian to Canada in 2018, we've set out for King's Hawaiian Rolls to become part of Canadian culture and traditions, so it is an honour to join forces with the iconic Toronto Maple Leafs," said Holger Kraetschmer, King's Hawaiian Chief Marketing Officer. "As we continue to expand our 'On a Roll' campaign and tap into new Canadian passion points, we're particularly excited about the unveil of a first of its kind eatery that proves just how well our soft and fluffy buns pairs with hockey, one of Canada's favorite pastimes."

"Innovation that benefits the fan experience is at the core of our partnership business, and this new concession stand with King's Hawaiian demonstrates exactly that," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "With food being a key piece of Maple Leafs fans' in-game experience, we are proud to offer fans even more options and opportunities to amplify their experience at Scotiabank Arena together with King's Hawaiian."

The opening of this new eatery coincides with another exciting "On a Roll" campaign update. King's Hawaiian is celebrating the end of the football season by running a TV commercial featuring the Manning brothers nationally across Canada two weeks before, as well as during the Big Game in February. The ad spot, "Perfectly Imperfect," is currently being simulcast on CTV, CTV2 and TSN through February 11.

King's Hawaiian is available at Loblaws' family of stores, SaveOn Foods locations, Metro banners, Sobey's banners and Walmart as a 12-pack, in both Original Hawaiian Sweet and Savory Butter flavors. To find King's Hawaiian in a store near you, head to www.kingshawaiian.com/find-us/.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

For further information: Caitlin Hogge, [email protected], 908.577.0763