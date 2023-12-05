KING'S HAWAIIAN IS PARTNERING WITH CHEF DALE MACKAY AND GIVING AWAY THOUSANDS OF SLIDERS AT ONTARIO'S BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT TO CELEBRATE ITS NEW "ON A ROLL" CANADIAN CAMPAIGN

New Partnership Includes Recipes by Chef MacKay Featuring King's Hawaiian's Soft, Fluffy and Irresistible Rolls – Perfect for Making Family Moments Even Better

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- King's Hawaiian has partnered with Saskatchewanian chef Dale MacKay to help launch the brand's new "On a Roll" campaign in Canada. To celebrate the launch of the new campaign, King's Hawaiian is turning Blue Mountain Ski Resort orange on December 16 and 17 during an incredible takeover. Visitors will get a chance to enjoy delicious sliders created by Chef MacKay along with other exciting festivities.

Chef MacKay put his own unique twist on Canadian holiday favorites by creating a recipe for Turkey Sliders with Sage-Mustard Aioli and Cranberry Sauce using King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls.

"I'm a big fan of King's Hawaiian rolls and was thrilled when they became available in Canada because they're so incredibly versatile, whether I'm serving them right out of the bag or using them to make both sweet and savory recipes," said Chef MacKay. "What's always drawn me in is that the brand is all about making family time even better, and I'm so excited to share special twists on Canadian favorites that can do just that over the next few months, starting with my holiday sliders."

On December 16, King's Hawaiian is treating thousands of visitors to Chef MacKay's sliders, while supplies last, when they disembark the Silver Bullet Chair Lift and enter King's Hawaiian's cozy slope top igloo. This orange winter wonderland will have festive decor, games, photo moments and great giveaways. Guests should also keep an eye out for the "Roll Patrol" Ski Team handing out complimentary 4-packs of King's Hawaiian Rolls to lucky skiers on the slopes.

The festivities don't stop there! On December 16 and 17, King's Hawaiian will also have an igloo at the base of the mountain in Lift Plaza. This King's Hawaiian Basecamp will be an immersive LED air-dome with activities, interactive games, complimentary rolls and other great giveaways. Everyone is welcome to stop by and enjoy their King's Hawaiian Rolls by the fire pits, especially during the Hot Chocolate Happy Hour.

"As we expand King's Hawaiian's presence in Canada, we continue to admire the incredible food culture the country has to offer, which helped inspire our new "On a Roll" campaign," said Holger Kraetschmer, King's Hawaiian Chief Marketing Officer. "Through our new campaign and partnership with Chef MacKay, we hope to show Canadians how King's Hawaiian Rolls are perfect for both special occasions and simple meals alike."

The "On a Roll" campaign also includes a TV commercial running nationally across Canada two weeks before and during the Big Game in February, digital and out-of-home advertising, experiential activations, retail displays, public relations and social media programs, and more to showcase how King's Hawaiian makes moments with loved ones even better because the brand's rolls are soft, fluffy and irresistible.

King's Hawaiian is available at Loblaws' family of stores, SaveOn Foods locations, Metro banners, Sobey's banners and Walmart as a 12-pack, in both Original Hawaiian Sweet and Savory Butter flavors. To find King's Hawaiian in a store near you, head to www.kingshawaiian.com/find-us/.

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaii-inspired foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaii-inspired foods including hamburger buns, slider buns, pretzel bread, sandwich bread and more. The soft and fluffy texture of KING'S HAWAIIAN bread adds the perfect touch of sweetness to a wide variety of recipes and occasions, including everyone's favorite weekly tradition, Slider Sunday family meals. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

For further information: Alexandra Pamias, [email protected], 301.437.6929