Kinetyx announces partnership with Canadian cyclist and Olympian Michael Woods

Woods is an exceptional athlete, having transitioned from elite running to professional cycling. Now a racer for the Israel Start-up Nation , he's the only person to have run a sub-4-minute mile and competed in the Tour de France. It's this athletic diversity and his love of cross-training that make the Canadian a perfect fit for Kinetyx.

Kinetyx has developed sensory insoles that measure bilateral mechanical running power. Power output has been a key metric for cycling since the 1980s, and this development from Kinetyx will allow athletes to use a common movement language across sports. Woods and Canadian marathoner Malindi Elmore will provide invaluable feedback to the company.

"There are a lot of things that excited me about Kinetyx," Woods says. "As a cyclist, I am well aware of the performance and training advantages that data from Kinetyx can bring to an athlete's training regime. With the Kinetyx insole, this information can now be accessible not just to cyclists, but to many other athletes."

"Despite being a pro cyclist, I still run 1-3 times per week and metrics like power and efficiency are something I am keen to incorporate off the bike. I know that as a former internationally ranked runner this could have helped me greatly in terms of not just performance but also injury prevention. Furthermore, as a coach and founder of Mile2Marathon—Canada's premier running coaching business—I can see that having a tool like this will give coaches incredible insight into an entire new range of performance metrics previously unavailable to runners."

Mike had an incredible summer on the bike, finishing 5th at the Tokyo Olympics. He also wore the coveted polka dot jersey as King of the Mountains after stage 14 in the Tour de France. He's competing in the Tour of Britain September 5th-12th with new motivation, having just spent a month regrouping with his newborn son.

