Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Meetings

CALGARY, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in the JPMorgan U.S. All Stars Conference in London Tuesday, September 17, 2019 and other investor meetings hosted by UBS in London, Geneva, Zurich and Milan Wednesday through Friday, September 18-20, 2019 to discuss the business and affairs of KMI, which may include discussion of KML's business.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented by visiting KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts. Materials will be available before noon Central Daylight Time on the Monday before the event.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML) focuses on stable, fee-based energy transportation and storage assets that are central to the energy infrastructure of Western Canada. We strive to promote shareholder value by increasing utilization of our existing assets while controlling costs and operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way. For more information, visit kindermorgancanadalimited.com.

SOURCE Kinder Morgan Canada Limited

For further information: Media Relations: (866) 775-5789, media@kindermorgancanadalimited.com; Investor Relations: (800) 315-0578, kml_IR@kindermorgancanadalimited.com

Related Links

https://www.kindermorgancanadalimited.com

