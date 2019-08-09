Kinder Morgan to Participate in Investor Conferences

CALGARY, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), which owns a controlling interest in Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (KML), intend to participate in investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in New York City to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. In addition, representatives of KMI intend to participate in investor meetings at the Citi Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Las Vegas to discuss the business and affairs of KMI. Both of these events may include discussion of KML's business.



Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented on the day of the event by visiting KML's website at https://ir.kindermorgancanadalimited.com/presentations-and-webcasts or KMI's website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts.



