Kincora Provides Exploration Update

Project generation and earlier stage project pipeline exploration activities continue as Kincora is the most active foreign listed junior seeking to make the next Tier 1 discovery in Mongolia.

Bronze Fox: 6 holes completed at two targets for 4,264 metres

6 holes completed at two targets for 4,264 metres Confirmed and better defined a large lower grade porphyry system with localised higher-grade zones at the West West Kasulu target.



Preparations ongoing for mining license application for the eastern exploration license.



Drilling has added geological information to support an updated block model, enhance the dataset sufficiently for NI 43-101 purposes and a maiden resource.

East Tsagaan Suvarga: 3 holes completed at three targets for 1848.2 metres

3 holes completed at three targets for 1848.2 metres Drilling has failed to confirm the targeted geological concepts meaning the project has become too high a risk proposition for a junior to solely fund.

Badrakh: 2 holes proposed at two targets for a budgeted 1,000 metres

2 holes proposed at two targets for a budgeted 1,000 metres Drilling has commenced at the recently optioned earn-in Badrakh project (see the November 11 th , 2019, press release).

, 2019, press release).

The agreement provides a path to control alongside a well-credentialed vendor and partner, for a priority drill ready project underpinned by large-scale porphyry targets, which are favourably located to existing infrastructure and on the doorstep to China .

Peter Leaman, Senior Vice-President of Exploration, commented, "Field activities have been under budget, safely and successfully executed, systematically advancing the Company's wholly owned 828.3km2 district scale portfolio, focused on first phase target testing drilling at Bronze Fox and East Tsagaan Suvarga.

The Company remains well funded to continue to pursue our dual exploration and project generation strategy, with two prospective targets being drilled at the Badrakh project, and with budget for a significant phase 2 drilling in 2020 across the license portfolio."



Bronze Fox

Final assay results from drilling have been received (see Figure 2), with the Kincora team relogging a total of 6,286.5 metres of core in the West West Kasulu target area to support detailed vein density and orientation, mineral paragensis analysis and integration to geophysics. Results from field season activities are interpreted as having better defined the large lower grade porphyry system with localised higher-grade zones proximal to a key regional fault and localised parallel fault.

Activities have also supported the required datasets for conversion of the existing eastern exploration license to a mining license, which the Company will now pursue over the winter period as potential follow up phase 2 drilling targets for the 2020 drilling program are further considered (which is funded for).

The 2019 drilling and recent field activities (including gathering specific gravity samples for all prior drilling) have added geological information to support an updated block model, enhanced the dataset sufficiently for NI 43-101 purposes and a maiden resource. As announced in the January 25th, 2018 press release, prior activities supported an exploration target 416 Mt to 428 Mt grading 0.26% to 0.30% copper for up to 2,437Mlb of copper and 0.84Moz gold. The potential quantity and grade ranges are conceptual in nature and based on nearest neighbour and ordinary krige estimates, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Figure 2: Bronze Fox phase 1 2019/20 drilling program - Significant intercepts1

Previously not reported intercepts outlined in bold outline – intervals reported as down hole length, not true widths

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m)

Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) F103 West West Kasulu 1.2 76 74.8

0.02 0.08 0.10 and

76 198 122

0.09 0.18 0.25 including

140 160 20

0.20 0.41 0.64 including

146 154 8

0.41 0.70 1.07 and

328 476 148

0.03 0.13 0.16 and

542 554 12

0.04 0.17 0.21 and

596 972 376

0.05 0.20 0.26 including

700 820 120

0.06 0.31 0.41 including

740 746 6

0.10 0.58 0.74 and

972 1075 103

0.02 0.06 0.09 F104 Western Trend 2 16 14

0.05 0.09 0.14 and

108 114 6

0.02 0.16 0.29 and

146 188 42

0.13 0.18 0.32 including

146 150 4

0.38 0.66 1.00 F105 Western Trend 176 182 6

0.06 0.17 0.22 including

178 180 2

0.17 0.49 0.64

















F106 Western Trend 210 212 2

0.12 0.02 0.13 and

246 248 2

0.22 0.01 0.20 and

374 376 2

0.33 0.01 0.30

















F107 West West Kasulu 10 16 6

0.02 0.08 0.09 and

24 58 34

0.02 0.07 0.09 and

78 142 64

0.03 0.08 0.11 including

98 110 12

0.06 0.15 0.21 and

156 204 48

0.03 0.08 0.11 and

242 342 100

0.03 0.08 0.11 including

306 308 2

0.41 0.11 0.48 including

320 322 2

0.05 0.33 0.38

















and

404 562 158

0.10 0.15 0.26 including

506 536 30

0.35 0.17 0.50 including

528 536 8

1.07 0.25 1.26 and

574 732 158

0.06 0.30 0.38 including

630 640 10

0.07 0.45 0.54 including

654 676 22

0.09 0.45 0.55 including

688 694 6

0.10 0.42 0.53 including

702 732 30

0.07 0.37 0.50 and

812 848 36

0.27 0.22 0.47 including

828 838 10

0.56 0.28 0.79 including

836 838 2

1.44 0.36 1.65 and

880 890 10

0.23 0.15 0.37 including

880 882 2

0.95 0.22 1.14

















F108 West West Kasulu 72 84 12

0.02 0.07 0.10 and

120 140 20

0.04 0.09 0.14 and

148 156 8

0.06 0.22 0.28 including

154 156 2

0.14 0.55 0.67 and

160 192 32

0.05 0.13 0.18 including

168 176 8

0.08 0.17 0.26 and

200 314 114

0.04 0.13 0.17 including

240 242 2

0.06 0.42 0.53 including

270 280 10

0.09 0.18 0.31 including

300 312 12

0.06 0.24 0.32 including

306 308 2

0.07 0.70 0.77 and

322 414 92

0.07 0.15 0.23 including

340 348 8

0.40 0.11 0.53 including

374 398 24

0.06 0.25 0.33 including

384 390 6

0.14 0.59 0.72 and

420 538 118

0.03 0.08 0.11 including

484 486 2

0.44 0.03 0.42 and

538 548 10

0.04 0.17 0.21 including

544 546 2

0.06 0.32 0.41 and

552 562 10

0.03 0.19 0.23 including

554 556 2

0.05 0.39 0.44 and

572 612 40

0.04 0.22 0.26 including

586 600 14

0.05 0.33 0.38 and

618 632 14

0.04 0.17 0.22 including

620 624 4

0.08 0.31 0.39 and

632 680 48

0.04 0.16 0.20 including

658 674 16

0.05 0.24 0.29 and

680 692 12

0.07 0.22 0.29 including

680 684 4

0.13 0.41 0.54 and

696 704 8

0.03 0.11 0.14 and

712 738 26

0.06 0.14 0.20 including

714 716 2

0.40 0.50 0.86 and

746 768 22

0.22 0.12 0.32 including

750 754 4

0.39 0.27 0.62 including

760 762 2

1.33 0.07 1.26

East Tsagaan Suvarga

Kincora's wholly owned East Tsagaan Suvarga ("East TS") project is located approximately 10-15 kms to the east of the Tsagaan Suvarga porphyry mine ("TS"). With previous drilling having confirmed East TS sits within a brownfield setting of the targeted Devonian age Tsagaan Suvarga Intrusive Complex ("TSIC"), and subsequent ground magnetics and Induced Polarisation ("IP") refining a number of large scale coincident anomalies, the 2019 drilling program sought to confirm the potential for a preserved porphyry system may be present beneath the younger cover in a favourable preserved porphyry setting, a similar style and setting to the Hugo and/or Heruga orebodies within the Oyu Tolgoi mineralised system.

The maiden target testing drill program focused on three independent targets with a total of 1848.2 metres drilled (ETS holes #15, 16 and 17). Drilling this field season (ETS017) and previously at the most northern target failed to intercept the TSIC at explorable depths. The targeted TSIC was intercepted in ETS015 and ETS016, with quartz monzonite; weak to moderate chlorite altered and disseminated pyrite observed.

Activities this field season have failed to provide the targeted vectors to refine targets for Phase 2 step out or infill drilling, which coupled with the depth of cover means that further drilling is too high a risk for a junior to solely fund.

Figure 6: East TS 2019 drilling program - Drill hole collar locations



Hole ID Prospect East North Elevation Azimuth (°) Inc (°) Depth (m) ETS015 Target 1 300108 4865235 858.9 0 -90 645.2 ETS016 Target 2 298503 4863833 854.7 0 -90 703.0 ETS017 Target 3 299381 4867131 852.7 0 -90 500.0

Badrakh

Drilling has commenced at the recently optioned earn-in Badrakh project (see the November 11th, 2019, press release), that will for the first time test the potential for a preserved and large scale copper-gold porphyry system, as well as for a nearer surface supergene cap.

New activities and reinterpretation of previous field geological mapping, soil and rock chip sampling, ground magnetics and induced polarization ("IP") has been undertaken by Kincora with two holes proposed this field season.

The first hole, BDD001, will test a large scale coincident chargeability high oversetting a donut magnetic anomaly on the margin of a silica cap, brecciated quartz–baryte zone and a phyllic alteration zone. Anomalous copper, gold and molybdenum geochemistry lies on the margin of an interpreted fault zone, potentially related to an underlying system that hole BDD001 is looking to test. The exploration concept to be tested by this first hole is outlined in Figure 8.

The second hole proposed this field is within the western section of the outcropping phyllic and propylitic alteration system, in proximity to hole KHUD002, that intersected chalcocite and chalcopyrite, in a weak supergene cap but failed to test the underlying primary potential.

Qualified Person and Sample Protocol

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman, Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora Copper, who is the Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. In addition to internal checks by ALS Laboratory, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards, blanks and duplicates for 5% of all assayed samples. All samples undergo 4 Acid ICP-MS (48 element) geochemistry. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over 2 m intervals over mineralized sections of the logged core. Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports.

Drill core selected for assaying was cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes at Kincora's exploration camp. All samples were organized into batches of 30 including a commercially prepared standard, blank and either a field duplicate, consisting of two quarter-core intervals, or a laboratory duplicate. QC monitoring is an active and ongoing process on batch by batch basis.

1 Significant intercepts - intercepts reported as an interval with "from" and "to" and not as true widths

About Kincora Copper Limited (KCC – TSXV)

Kincora is an active junior seeking to make a major discovery in Mongolia.

Our technical team is credited with multiple discoveries of Tier 1 copper assets and in June 2019 the Company completed an oversubscribed $6.25m offering supporting our drilling and program generation strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

