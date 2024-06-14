Kincora participation in the Hidden Gems Webinar

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to have participated in the online ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar held Friday June 14th at 12:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

President & CEO Sam Spring provided an update on Kincora's asset portfolio and corporate strategy outlining recent milestones and upcoming catalysts.

A copy of the presentation provided accompanies this release with a video recording of the webinar (with Q&A) available on the ShareCafe website at:

https://www.sharecafe.com.au/2024/06/14/kincora-copper-cdi-asxkcc-webinar-presentation/

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

About Kincora Copper Limited

Kincora is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class gold rich copper discoveries, with an industry leading technical team, strong shareholder register and dual listed on the ASX and TSXV. Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scale-able drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading copper-gold belts.

Executive office

400 – 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada

Tel: 1.604.283.1722

Fax: 1.888.241.5996

Subsidiary office Australia

Vista Australia

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

South Melbourne, Victoria 3205

SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] or +61431 329 345