Kincora participation in the Hidden Gems Webinar
Jun 14, 2024, 06:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to have participated in the online ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar held Friday June 14th at 12:30pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).
President & CEO Sam Spring provided an update on Kincora's asset portfolio and corporate strategy outlining recent milestones and upcoming catalysts.
A copy of the presentation provided accompanies this release with a video recording of the webinar (with Q&A) available on the ShareCafe website at:
https://www.sharecafe.com.au/2024/06/14/kincora-copper-cdi-asxkcc-webinar-presentation/
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)
Kincora is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class gold rich copper discoveries, with an industry leading technical team, strong shareholder register and dual listed on the ASX and TSXV. Kincora's portfolio includes district scale landholdings and scale-able drill ready targets in both Australia and Mongolia's leading copper-gold belts.
Executive office
400 – 837 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada
Tel: 1.604.283.1722
Fax: 1.888.241.5996
Subsidiary office Australia
Vista Australia
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected] or +61431 329 345
