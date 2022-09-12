MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited ( TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC), "Kincora" or "the Company", is pleased to advise that President and CEO, Sam Spring, will be presenting at the Melbourne Mining Club's Cutting Edge event on September 13th.

The presentation slides to be delivered by Mr Spring are attached.

Related Documents View PDF Kincora investor presentation – The Melbourne Mining Club (CNW Group/Kincora Copper Limited)

An accompanying more detailed corporate presentation is available at:

https://kincoracopper.com/corporate-presentation/

The Cutting Edge is an in person event with free registration and further details are available at:

www.melbourneminingclub.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Limited

For further information: Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +61431 329 345; For media enquiries: Media & Capital Partners, Angela East at [email protected]