Kincora intersects further shallow mineralization at Trundle

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, Senior VP of Exploration, commented: "Ore grade assay results received for the upper sections of TRDD011 and the skarn alteration intersected in TRDD012 support our continuing exploration of the central Trundle Park prospect area. TRDD011 provides further confirmation of the grade potential at or near surface within the skarn system. TRDD011 and TRDD012 are providing vectors towards the intrusive source of the skarn, which may be strong porphyry mineralisation, similar to what drives skarn mineralisation at such famous porphyry systems as Cadia, Grasberg and Ok Tedi. The focus of the current two-rig program is to expand the scale of the near surface ore grade skarn mineralisation by stepping out along strike. As well the drilling will be testing for the causative porphyry intrusive source of the mineralisation in the skarn. The results announced today provide key learnings and encouragement for this drilling strategy."

Trundle Park prospect

As outlined in the December 21st 2020 release, hole TRDD011 intersected intense structurally controlled mineralization hosted within near surface skarn alteration with further positive visual indications reported from TRDD012, a step back to the south-east from TRDD011.

Assay results from nearer surface intervals for TRDD011 (to 102 metres of 332m – see Table 1) and TRDD012 (to 202 metres of 581m – see Table 2) have been received. Highlights include:

TRDD011: 74 metres @ 0.40% copper and 0.37 g/t gold from surface including:

42 meters @ 0.64% copper and 0.58 g/t gold from 32 metres including:



14 meters @ 1.69% copper and 1.39 g/t gold from 58 metres including:



4 metres @ 4.98% copper and 3.36 g/t gold from 68 metres

TRDD012: 29 metres @ 0.10% copper and 0.18 g/t gold from 191 metres including:

2 metres @ 0.87% copper and 0.05 g/t gold from 195 metres; and,



1 meter @ 0.09% copper and 1.17 g/t gold from 204 metres;

TRDD011 extended the mineralised skarn horizon to the northwest of TRDD001 (previously reported 51 metres @ 0.54% copper and 1.17g/t gold from 39 metres) and TRDD012 was a 50-metre step out to the south from TRDD001 (Figure 3). TRDD012 has provided encouragement and vectors for the targeted causative porphyry intrusion system source with observations of:

primary bornite and chalcopyrite within quartz veins occurring in an interval of volcaniclastic rocks from 160m to 210m down hole which are the best primary bornite and chalcopyrite veining intersected to date at the Trundle project (Figure 3);

to down hole which are the best primary bornite and chalcopyrite veining intersected to date at the Trundle project (Figure 3); observations of discrete monzodiorite intrusions from 275m to 340m down hole depth, and coarse primary molybdenum within a quartz vein at 314m down hole depth (assay results pending); and,

to down hole depth, and coarse primary molybdenum within a quartz vein at down hole depth (assay results pending); and, four well developed and broad skarn horizons identified commencing from the surface (noting dilution in reported intervals from core loss) and extending deep down hole (assay results pending) - Figure 4.

Recent drilling in the central Trundle Park prospect area is providing significant encouragement to the lateral and thickness potential of the skarn horizons and vectors for both the skarn mineralised system but also towards targeting a large and potentially related porphyry intrusion system.

Hole TRDD015 has recently commenced to the southeast along the fence of TRDD001, TRDD011 and TRDD012 seeking to test both the skarn and interpreted causative intrusive targets and the current working geological model outlined in Figure 4.

The average depth of prior explorer drilling at the Trundle Park prospect is 28 metres, with only two diamond core drill holes completed to moderate depths. Our deeper diamond core drilling activities are resulting in a significantly improved understanding of the bedding direction hosting the skarn horizons, along with key structures/faulting and the identified multiple phases of mineralization within the skarn, all supporting a substantial mineralizing event and provide further vectors to the targeted causative intrusion system.

These recent drill results, relogging of core and review of geophysical inversions have provided the confidence to mobilize a second drill rig, concurrent with operations re-commencing after a short holiday break over the holiday season on January 4th, 2021.



Table 1: Trundle Park target hole TRDD011 - Anomalous results for part assays available

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)

Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Dilution (%) TRDD011 0.0 74.0 74.0 * 0.37 0.40 0.20 20% including 0.0 22.0 22.0 * 0.12 0.09 0.10 23% including 32.0 74.0 42.0

0.58 0.64 0.30 10% including 38.0 50.0 12.0

0.26 0.14 0.17 0% including 58.0 72.0 14.0

1.39 1.69 0.76 0% including 68.0 72.0 4.0

3.36 4.98 1.91 0%

Reported assay results from surface to 102 metres depth with 88.9% core recovery over this interval and 83.1% over the first 50 metres. End of hole (EOH): 332m.

Table 2: Trundle Park target hole TRDD012 - Anomalous results for part assays available

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)

Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Dilution (%) TRDD012 86.0 99.0 13.0 * 0.07 0.06 0.27 27% including 97.0 99.0 2.0

0.11 0.05 0.50 0% and 117.7 123.4 5.7 * 0.09 0.03 0.29 36% and 191.0 220.0 29.0

0.18 0.10 3.59 31% including 191.0 193.0 2.0

0.22 0.17 3.50 0% including 195.0 197.0 2.0

0.05 0.87 1.00 0% including 204.0 220.0 16.0

0.26 0.05 5.75 13% including 204.0 205.0 1.0

1.17 0.09 1.00 0%

Reported assay results from surface to 220 metres depth with 75.2% core recovery over this interval and 55% over the first 50 metres. EOH: 581m.

Table 3: Trundle Park target hole TRDD008 - Anomalous results for full assays available

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)

Au (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Dilution (%) TRDD008 0.0 87.7 87.7 * 0.65 0.19 1.11 16% including 0.0 16.4 16.4 * 1.51 0.19 0.34 4% including 0.0 6.0 6.0

3.73 0.25 0.67 0% including 34.0 40.0 6.0

0.60 0.43 0.67 0% including 52.0 87.7 35.7 * 0.69 0.24 0.17 3% including 66.0 74.0 8.0 * 1.63 0.57 0.00 13% and 134.0 142.0 8.0

0.26 0.12 2.25 0% and 172.0 178.0 6.0

0.01 0.06 0.67 0% and 262.0 272.0 10.0

0.21 0.15 0.80 0% and 305.0 332.0 27.0

0.10 0.07 0.56 26% and 379.0 384.0 5.0

0.18 0.02 0.00 20% and 379.0 407.0 28.0

0.33 0.15 0.61 14% including 394.0 398.0 4.0

0.94 0.57 1.50 0% and 422.0 424.0 2.0

0.16 0.02 1.00 0%

Part assay results previously announced for TRDD008 on November 30th, 2020.

Note for Tables 1-3:

Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively.

Porphyry gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Internal dilution is below cut off; and, * Dilutions related with Core loss

Target Hole# Length (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) RL Easting

(MGA) Northing

(MGA) Core

recovery Assay

results Press release Trundle Park TRDD001 685 60 262 270 570049 6352082 95.9% Yes 1 Mordialloc TRDD002 790 60 101 271 568443 6360363 98.2% Yes 2 Bayleys TRDD003 721 60 329 274 569230 6360641 99.5% Yes 3 Trundle Park TRDD004 694 55 264 271 569780 6352079 99.6% Yes 3 Mordialloc TRDD005 958 60 110 266 568439 6360204 97.3% Yes 3 Mordialloc TRDD006 962 70 275 267 568599 6360206 98.9% Yes 4 Trundle Park TRDD007 521 60 264 268 570012 6352230 84.4% pending

Trundle Park TRDD008 490 60 264 272 569920 6351962 97.1% Yes 4,5 Trundle Park TRDD009 445 60 310 267 569611 6352378 99.2% pending

Trundle Park TRDD010 643 60 330 272 569963 6351919 96.4% pending

Trundle Park TRDD011 332 55 330 270 570036 6352041 94.8% Part 5 Trundle Park TRDD012 581 55 330 270 570062 6351997 85.6% Part 5 Trundle Park TRDD013 390 60 330 272 570012 6351827 94.6% pending

Trundle Park TRDD014 670 65 330 275 569832 6351811 97.4% pending

Trundle Park TRDD015 ongoing 60 330 273 570086 6351953







For further details, including QAQC procedures, please refer to the following press releases:

1. July 6, 2020 - Kincora announces high-grade gold-copper results from first hole at Trundle

2. July 23, 2020 - Kincora reports further strong encouragement at Trundle

3. September 3, 2020 - Kincora provides update on expanded drilling program at Trundle

4. November 30, 2020 - Kincora intersects broad mineralized zones at Trundle

5. January 20, 2021 - Kincora intersects further shallow mineralization at Trundle

Recent highlighted details:

The Trundle project

Kincora's Trundle project is the only brownfield porphyry copper-gold project held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt, within the same mineralized complex as Australia's second largest porphyry mine. Trundle is located west of the China Molybdenum Company Limited (CMOC) operated Northparkes copper-gold mine/mill operation, within the same Northparkes Igneous Complex.

Previous explorer drilling has been extensive at Trundle with the completion of 2208 holes for 61,146 metres, but deeper drilling utilising modern exploration knowledge has been very limited. Over 92% of prior drilling has been completed to less than 50 metres depth and is considered to be too shallow, with just 11 holes beyond 300 metres (0.5% of holes drilled).

Following positive initial drilling results from Kincora's maiden drilling program in August 2020, the Company completed an oversubscribed $5.33 million equity raising, with proceeds primarily to be used to expand the initial six hole program to over twenty drill holes with an additional 11,000 metres of drilling. Kincora's primary targets, Mordialloc and Trundle Park, lie 8.5km apart and have not been drill tested since the industry leading HPX proprietary Typhoon IP system and detailed magnetic surveys were completed.

Drilling, Assaying, Logging and QA/QC Procedures

Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Limited, and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.

Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.

Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.

All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralized domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.,

True widths are not known at this stage.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:

Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,

Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:

Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,

Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".

The following assay techniques have been adopted:

Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported.

Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD012.

Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.

Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman (M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, FAusIMM), Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora, and John Holliday (BSc Hons, BEc, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists), Non-Executive Director and Technical Committee Chairman, who are the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

About Kincora Copper Limited

(KCC – TSXV)

Kincora Copper is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class copper-gold discoveries.

The Company is currently drilling the only brownfield project (Trundle) held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt (the Macquarie Arc, in NSW), with district scale project pipeline, and seeking to confirm its position as the leading pure play porphyry explorer in Australia.

The Company has assembled an industry leading technical team who have made multiple Tier 1 copper discoveries, who have "skin in the game" equity ownership and who are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base.

Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilising modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.

We have corporate offices in Vancouver and Melbourne. Kincora is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol KCC and is seeking a listing on the ASX for early in 2021 (subject to market conditions).

