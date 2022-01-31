Kincora awarded $389,500 in drilling grants

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV: KCC ) (ASX: KCC) is pleased to announce that three separate project applications have been successful under the latest New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling Grants program.

The Company has received grants for the Fairholme (A$200,000), Jemalong (A$105,000) and Nevertire (A$84,500) projects, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

Sam Spring, President & CEO, commented:

"We thank the State Government and Geological Survey of NSW for the financial support to Kincora and the wider industry via the New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling programs. The program is another example of the favourable operating environment Kincora benefits from in NSW, particularly at a time of increasing hurdles and ESG considerations across the industry, and notably in the copper sector.

Competition for this year's grants was particularly high. The awards follow a competitive expert panel review process of applications, including technical and financial considerations.

The already completed diamond drilling program at the Gateway prospect within the Fairholme project, with results expected to be announced shortly, is included in the grants as is the upcoming air-core program. Scheduling of drilling at the Nevertire and Jemalong projects will commence with permitting.

We look forward to further investing these funds into the ground, drill testing our new geological concepts for these projects and systematically advancing our project pipeline."

Figure 1: Kincora has received grants for drilling at the Fairholme, Jemalong and Nevertire projects, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia. Drilling is ongoing at our flagship, brownfield Trundle project.

Overview of Kincora's strategic and district scale portfolio and project pipeline

Figure 2: Drilling activities at multiple projects provide value catalyst for re-rating

Key players, projects and activity in the region – inserts of Kincora &/or neighbouring explorer drilling

New Frontiers Drilling Program1

In May 2021, the NSW Deputy Premier announced a further A$2.2 million in grants for exploration projects across the state as part of the fourth round of the New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program. Each grant is capped at a maximum award of A$200,000 per project with an end date of June 30, 2023.

The New Frontiers Cooperative Drilling program provides grants to successful applicants for exploration drilling programs that demonstrate strong prospectivity, sound financial planning and a proven technical base. An experienced panel made up of government and independent assessors assesses applications.

The program is managed by the Geological Survey of NSW, within the Department of Regional NSW, and is part of the NSW Mineral Strategy commitment to promote investment in NSW. Research confirms a well-constructed program to support exploration can create significant value to the State and be of net benefit to the overall economy. Such analysis by MinEx Consulting indicates that each additional dollar spent on gold exploration generates an extra $11.40 in revenue in the longer term – similarly multiplier effects are evident for other commodities 2.

Under the fourth round, a total of 14 groups have been granted awards for drilling at 20 projects, including Kincora's 100% owned Nevertire project and JV projects Fairholme and Jemalong. Kincora has drilled one of two holes at our 100% owned Nyngan project provided for under the third round of the program, with planning currently taking place for the second hole.

The Company notes other awards issued to neighbouring explorers on adjacent licenses and potentially common mineral systems to our project portfolio. Rimfire and Sultan Resources have been granted awards for drilling at the Valley and Razorback projects respectively.

The Valley is located about 5km west of Kincora's Mordialloc target at the Trundle project with Rimfire planning a near term deep hole drilling program3. Rimfire is seeking to test the potential for a blind Ordovician intrusive system under younger cover and the potential western margin of the Northparkes Caldera/Igneous Complex.

Sultan has already commenced a maiden drilling program of up to 9-holes at the Razorback project testing a gold-copper anomaly 4,5. Visual results for the first two-holes have been reported with the prospect in close proximity to the license boundary of, and shares common geophysical anomalies, to Kincora's Cundumbul project 4,5.

References:

1 Further details available on the New Frontiers Drilling Program at the Regional NSW website:

https://www.regional.nsw.gov.au/meg/geoscience/new-frontiers-cooperative-drilling

2 Various such studies are available on the MinEx Consulting website, including the keynote presentation at the 2018 NSW Minerals Council Exploration Forum: http://minexconsulting.com/the-strategic-benefits-to-governments-in-supporting-exploration-2/

3 January 12, 2022 – Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited press release "Rimfire awarded $185k drilling grant at Valley"

4 October 19, 2021 – Sultan Resources Limited press release "Razorback Ridge Drilling Commences in Lachlan Fold Belt"

5 November 8, 2021 – Sultan Resources Limited press release "Razorback Drilling Update"



About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper is an active and systematic ASX and TSX-V listed exploration company (ticker "KCC") focused on world-class copper gold discoveries in Australia's foremost porphyry region, the Macquarie Arc, with the ambition to become the leading pure play porphyry explorer this region. Kincora is also seeking to realise value from its highly prospective portfolio of porphyry projects located in the Southern Gobi, Mongolia's foremost porphyry region. For further information please refer to www.kincoracopper.com

