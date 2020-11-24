Kincora Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and New CFO

Shareholder approvals gained for all matters with strong support

Yuying Liang appointed Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24th, 2020 /CNW/ - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV:KCC) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") on November 24, 2020 at 5pm PST held by teleconference and in Vancouver, Canada.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated October 20th 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting with 46.76% of shareholder proxies returned. Details of the AGM are provided below.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Yuying Liang as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Liang is a Principal of Canmore Financial Services Inc., which provides financial reporting services and full service accounting to private and public companies in a variety of industries.

Ms. Liang has extensive experience in public company environment within a variety of functions, including Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Board member positions. Ms. Liang earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and holds the professional designation of Chartered Professional Accountant ("CPA").

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Anthony Jackson for his contribution and dedicated service to Kincora since 2014 and wish him well with future endeavours.

Chairman Cameron McRae commented, "We thank shareholders for the strong backing for a number of resolutions to support the proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which is targeted for early in the new year, subject to market conditions.

Unfortunately in recent weeks a still unidentified shareholder overhang has weighted on the share price and we are confident we will work through this, with interested groups there to take any block, and have positive news flow and catalysts to come.

An exploration update to the market is due shortly, and our understanding of the Trundle project, and current two priority drill targets, Trundle Park and Mordialloc, have been significantly improved, with drilling ongoing."

AGM details

Audited Annual Report

Shareholders received and considered the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and the report of the auditor thereon.

Number of Directors - 99.85% For

Shareholders approved retaining the number of directors at five.

Election of Directors

Shareholders voted in favour of Kincora's management's nominees to the board of directors: Jonathan (Sam) Spring (99.73% For), Ray Nadarajah (99.63% For), John Holliday (99.74% For), Lewis Marks (95.38% For) and Cameron McRae (99.74% For).

Auditor Re-Appointed - 99.97% For

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte ("DMCL") LLP was re-appointed Auditor of the Company to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix the Auditor's remuneration.

Stock Option Plan - 99.43% For

Shareholders re-approved the 10% rolling stock option plan.

Share Consolidation - 99.11% For

Shareholders passed a special resolution authorizing the Company to consolidate its shares. The Consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company is on the basis of three (3) pre- Consolidation common shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation common share.

Amendment to Articles - 99.11% For

Shareholders passed a special resolution approving an amendment to the Articles of the Company as described in the Information Circular to assist with the proposed listing on the ASX.

About Kincora Copper Limited

(KCC – TSXV)

Kincora Copper is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class copper-gold discoveries.

The Company is currently drilling the only brownfield project (Trundle) held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt (the Macquarie Arc, in NSW), with district scale project pipeline, and seeking to confirm its position as the leading pure play porphyry explorer in Australia.

The Company has assembled an industry leading technical team who have made multiple Tier 1 copper discoveries, who have "skin in the game" equity ownership and who are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base.

Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilising modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.

We have corporate offices in Vancouver and Melbourne. Kincora is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol KCC and is seeking a listing on the ASX.

