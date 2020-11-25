Kinaxis to Host Kinexions JAPAN 2020 to Help Manufacturers Plan Without Limits

Annual event goes virtual, demonstrates the power of supply chain innovation to address challenges and respond to an unpredictable market

OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that it is hosting its annual conference, Kinexions JAPAN 2020, virtually on Dec. 2, 2020. Registration for the event, an extension of the company's annual innovator conference, Kinexions'20, is free and open now.

Driven by the theme of "Plan Without Limits – Bringing Innovation into Supply Chain," Kinexions JAPAN 2020 focuses on the supply chain innovation needed to evolve business while addressing the risks that arise from increasingly disruptive markets. The event features customer case studies from global supply chain companies that are actively leveraging Kinaxis RapidResponse® and concurrent planning to overcome various supply chain challenges and enable optimal supply and demand planning through AI and machine learning.

Guest speakers include IBM, on how it uses S&OP process orchestration and statistical demand forecasting; Clorox, on its digital supply network strategy and its impact on working capital, business planning and customer service; and Buffalo Inc., to discuss its S&OP process transformation project. Additionally, Professor Ichijo, Kazuo from Hitotsubashi University Business School will talk about the alignment of corporate and digital transformation.

"With the increasing demand for supply chain transformation, we are very pleased to virtually bring together our customer and partners at Kinexions JAPAN," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We believe sharing our collective knowledge and experience will help manufacturers to leverage digital innovation for business growth and contribute to building strong supply chains that can manage uncertainty."

