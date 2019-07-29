Kinaxis to Break Ground on New Headquarters

Tech firm moving to new Kanata West home to accommodate double-digit growth

OTTAWA, July 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, is building a new headquarters to accommodate its growing workforce and global expansion. The office will be based in the burgeoning Kanata West Business Park in Ottawa, Canada. The company has signed a lease with Taggart Realty Management who own the land and expect to break ground next spring.

Kinaxis has experienced a cumulative average revenue growth rate in excess of 20% since going public in 2014 and local headcount numbers have doubled in the same timeframe (the company employs more than 600 people around the world, just over 400 in Ottawa). The company is proudly Kanata-based and purposefully selected the location of its new home to stay in the local community.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Kinaxis. We've been a part of the tech community in Kanata for more than 30 years and we're thrilled to be creating a brand new HQ for our growing team," said John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, Kinaxis. "We're looking forward to working with our development partners to create an amazing space that inspires our ongoing innovation and accommodates our growth and success around the world."

Kinaxis combines its supply chain management platform and unique concurrent planning technique to help big brands around the world in a range of sectors including automotive, life sciences, high tech and consumer packaged goods.

Derek Howe, VP Development, Taggart Realty Management, added, "We're thrilled to have Kinaxis as our anchor tenant in the Kanata West Business Park. They are a vibrant and growing technology company with deep, local heritage and a growing global presence."

Kinaxis has announced a number of new customers and partnerships this year and continues to hire new talent in Kanata and around the world.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

For further information: Media Relations : Danielle McNeil Taylor, Kinaxis, dmcneiltaylor@kinaxis.com, 343-998-7284; Investor Relations : Rick Wadsworth, Kinaxis, rwadsworth@kinaxis.com, 613-907-7613

