Kinaxis Responds to Blue Yonder Complaint

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, has become aware that its competitor Blue Yonder has filed a complaint against Kinaxis in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas alleging patent infringement.

Kinaxis has no information regarding Blue Yonder's claims, other than the information contained in the news release issued and the complaint filed today by Blue Yonder. Kinaxis intends to vigorously defend against the claims made by Blue Yonder and consider all appropriate responses and avenues of legal recourse against Blue Yonder.

Kinaxis has developed a high quality portfolio of patents since its founding in 1984. Kinaxis is a trusted partner to the global supply chain community, including many of the world's largest brands across seven vertical markets.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Certain statements in this release, including statements as to Kinaxis' intentions, expectations and market position, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

