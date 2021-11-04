Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

SaaS revenue grows 14% to $44.7 million , adjusted EBITDA (1) margin of 19%

Record new customers wins, 23% ARR growth supports outlook for accelerated growth ahead

Updates guidance for FY 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, reported results for its third quarter. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We won a record number of new customers this quarter, and year-to-date we have more than tripled new customer wins compared to the same time last year. That success is reflected in very strong year-over-year growth in our annual recurring revenue2 and a slightly improved outlook for 2021," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "Supply chain issues continue to be at the centre of boardroom conversations and daily newsfeeds, and we are helping companies navigate the complexities. The sustained, positive momentum in our market gives us confidence in our mid-term target of 23-25% growth in SaaS revenue, including for next year."

Q3 2021 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change Total Revenue 64,436 55,116 17% SaaS 44,731 39,322 14% Subscription term license 1,997 1,035 93% Professional services 14,576 11,492 27% Maintenance and support 3,132 3,267 (4%) Gross profit



42,589

66% 36,559

66% 16% Profit 200

$0.01/diluted share 731

$0.03/diluted share (73%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 12,384

19% 10,134

18% 22% Cash from operating activities 11,249 4,497 150%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2021.



$USD millions 2021 2022 2023 and

later Total

backlog SaaS 45.4 144.7 168.0 358.1 Maintenance and support 3.1 8.8 5.8 17.7 Total 48.5 153.5 173.8 375.8

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts, rose 23% to $206.6 million at the end of the quarter.



Financial Guidance

$USD millions 2019 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Annual recurring revenue2 Year-over-year growth 159 21% 185 17% 191 18% 200 24% 207 23%

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription Term Licenses and Maintenance & Support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

Based on the current business outlook, Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2021 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2021 Guidance Total revenue $248-250 million SaaS 17-20% growth Subscription term license $6-7 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 14-16%

Beyond 2021, and assuming an ongoing return to more typical business and market conditions, the company continues to believe that annual SaaS revenue growth of 23-25% is achievable in the mid-term.

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 5, 2021, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Friday, November 5, 2021 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161310/eee2d47ea8 WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/2YQtUit (available for three months) REPLAY: (877)-344-7529

Available through Friday, November 19, 2021 REFERENCE NUMBER: 10161310

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

2021



2020

2021

2020









(In thousands of USD) Profit $ 200

$ 731

$ 1,754

$ 15,316 Share-based compensation 6,501



4,732

17,710

12,231 Non-recurring item –



–

(7,906)

– Adjusted profit $ 6,701

$ 5,463

$ 11,558

$ 27,547 Income tax expense 1,310



354

2,294

10,094 Depreciation and amortization 4,784



4,500

13,852

11,068 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (547)



(124)

364

(168) Net finance expense (income) 136



(59)

506

(884)

5,683



4,671

17,016

20,110 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,384

$ 10,134

$ 28,574

$ 47,657 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 19%



18%

16%

28%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2021 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and

, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 3, 2021, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.



Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position



(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)











September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,382 $ 182,958 Short-term investments 30,169 30,180 Trade and other receivables 50,988 82,883 Investment tax credits recoverable - 1,109 Prepaid expenses 9,291 9,264

300,830 306,394





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 44,133 30,746 Right-of-use assets 52,621 15,722 Contract acquisition costs 17,945 16,484 Unbilled receivables 430 2,013 Other receivables 692 752 Deferred tax assets 3,014 2,308 Investment tax credits recoverable 2,260 980 Intangible assets 11,340 13,023 Goodwill 39,988 39,988







$ 473,253 $ 428,410





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 31,769 $ 33,030 Deferred revenue 75,541 94,275 Lease obligations 1,649 4,554

108,959 131,859 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 51,734 12,065 Deferred tax liabilities 3,607 2,729

55,341 14,794





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 183,984 173,104 Contributed surplus 50,861 35,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (473) (20) Retained earnings 74,581 72,827

308,953 281,757







$ 473,253 $ 428,410

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)











For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue $ 64,436 $ 55,116 $ 182,220 $ 169,244









Cost of revenue 21,847 18,557 62,136 50,027









Gross profit 42,589 36,559 120,084 119,217









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing 15,001 12,881 42,118 37,109 Research and development 16,054 13,664 40,959 33,598 General and administrative 10,502 9,209 32,367 24,249

41,557 35,754 115,444 94,956











1,032 805 4,640 24,261 Other income (expense):







Foreign exchange gain (loss) 547 124 (364) 168 Net finance and other income (expense) (69) 156 (228) 981

478 280 (592) 1,149









Profit before income taxes 1,510 1,085 4,048 25,410









Income tax expense 1,310 354 2,294 10,094









Profit 200 731 1,754 15,316









Other comprehensive income (loss):







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (223) 146 (453) 91









Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (23) $ 877 $ 1,301 $ 15,407









Basic earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.58









Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 27,135,455 26,596,412 27,206,262 26,622,939









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.55









Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 28,279,754 27,766,505 28,397,945 28,000,655

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



















Accumulated









other





Share Contributed comprehensive Retained



capital surplus loss earnings Total equity











Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 140,961 $ 30,392 $ (348) $ 59,097 $ 230,102











Profit - - - 15,316 15,316 Other comprehensive income - - 91 - 91 Total comprehensive income - - 91 15,316 15,407











Share options exercised 23,884 (5,988) - - 17,896 Share based payments - 12,231 - - 12,231 Total shareholder transactions 23,884 6,243 - - 30,127











Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 164,845 $ 36,635 $ (257) $ 74,413 $ 275,636











Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 173,104 $ 35,846 $ (20) $ 72,827 $ 281,757











Profit - - - 1,754 1,754 Other comprehensive loss - - (453) - (453) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (453) 1,754 1,301











Share options exercised 10,880 (2,695) - - 8,185 Share based payments - 17,710 - - 17,710 Total shareholder transactions 10,880 15,015 - - 25,895











Balance, September 30, 2021 $ 183,984 $ 50,861 $ (473) $ 74,581 $ 308,953

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)









For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cash flows from operating activities:

















Profit $ 200 $ 731 $ 1,754 $ 15,316 Items not affecting cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 4,223 3,939 12,169 10,403 Amortization of intangible assets 561 561 1,683 665 Share-based payments 6,501 4,732 17,710 12,231 Net finance and other (income) expense 69 (156) 228 (981) Income tax expense 1,310 354 2,294 10,094 Investment tax credits recoverable (420) - (171) - Change in operating assets and liabilities (1,641) (5,219) 11,369 10,474 Interest received 185 596 391 1,658 Interest paid (251) (198) (608) (487) Income taxes received (paid) 512 (843) 81 (3,103)

11,249 4,497 46,900 56,270









Cash flows used in investing activities:

















Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (59,166) (800) (61,743) Purchase of property and equipment (5,439) (1,299) (22,369) (12,337) Purchase of short-term investments (15,005) (20,150) (45,165) (95,452) Redemption of short-term investments 15,005 65,302 45,165 95,404

(5,439) (15,313) (23,169) (74,128)









Cash flows from financing activities:

















Payment of lease obligations (1,143) (1,154) (3,500) (2,639) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 3,621 6,548 8,185 17,896

2,478 5,394 4,685 15,257









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,288 (5,422) 28,416 (2,601)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 202,771 184,992 182,958 182,284









Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (677) 286 (992) 173









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 210,382 $ 179,856 $ 210,382 $ 179,856

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

