Kinaxis Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SaaS revenue grows 26% to $39.3 million

Total revenue grows 17% to $55.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 18%

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter as SaaS revenue grew by 26% and we achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%, even after making an acquisition and other significant investments in the business. On the strength of year-to-date results and a growing backlog, we are able to tighten our annual SaaS revenue growth guidance to the high end of our initial range, and increase both our total revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis.

Added Sicard, "Throughout Q3, and consistent with recent supply chain industry reports, we continued to see the impact of COVID-19 through protracted contract approval processes and deferred projects for some companies. Also, while retention rates remain very high, the environment has put some customers in a position where they are not currently able to renew their subscription agreements. However, the disruption has brought new levels of awareness to our unique differentiator – concurrent planning. We saw ongoing growth in our sales pipeline, and an unprecedented level of attendance by new prospects and customers at our Kinexions '20 event. The integration of our Rubikloud acquisition is going as planned. We have closed our first joint customer, Coty, a marquee consumer products company, and are making headway with others. Quite simply, Kinaxis has never been more relevant, as massive disruption focuses attention on global supply chain resilience and agility, and the power of concurrent planning to enable it."

Q3 2020 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Total Revenue 55,116 47,131 17% SaaS 39,322 31,229 26% Subscription term license 1,035 3,278 -68% Professional services 11,492 9,348 23% Maintenance and support 3,267 3,276 0% Gross profit 36,559

(66%) 33,328

(71%) 10% Profit 731

($0.03/diluted share) 4,533

($0.17/diluted share) -84% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10,134

(18%) 12,100

(26%) -16% Cash from operating activities 4,497 1,054 327%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at September 30, 2020.



$USD millions 2020 2021 2022 and

later Total

backlog SaaS 38.1 124.3 172.5 334.9 Subscription term license 1.9 0.5 - 2.4 Maintenance and support 3.2 11.7 12.5 27.4 Total 43.2 136.5 185.0 364.7

Based on this backlog and its current outlook, Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2020 financial guidance, including increases in expectations for total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, as follows:



FY 2020 Guidance Total revenue $220-223 million SaaS 24-25% growth Subscription term license $16-17 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 22-24% of revenue

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, November 5, 2020, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, November 5, 2020 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5957056 WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/3iWk4zS REPLAY: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 12, 2020 REFERENCE NUMBER: 5957056

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands of USD) Profit............................................................................ $ 731

$ 4,533

$ 15,316

$ 15,500 Share-based compensation........................................

4,732



3,537



12,231



10,190 Adjusted profit............................................................ $ 5,463

$ 8,070

$ 27,547

$ 25,690 Income tax expense....................................................

354



1,725



10,094



7,448 Depreciation and amortization...................................

4,500



3,045



11,068



8,696 Foreign exchange loss (gain)......................................

(124)



101



(168)



186 Net finance income.....................................................

(59)



(841)



(884)



(2,427)



4,671



4,030



20,110



13,903 Adjusted EBITDA......................................................... $ 10,134

$ 12,100

$ 47,657

$ 39,593 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue............

18%



26%



28%



29%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2020, 2021 and 2022 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2020 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 25, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2020 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,856 $ 182,284 Short-term investments

30,177

30,319 Trade and other receivables

45,512

80,623 Prepaid expenses

8,610

6,534



264,155

299,760









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

31,163

25,704 Right-of-use assets

16,450

8,671 Contract acquisition costs

15,087

15,497 Unbilled receivables

1,683

249 Other receivables

733

713 Deferred tax assets

2,033

149 Intangible assets

13,585

- Goodwill

39,988

-











$ 384,877 $ 350,743









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 25,841 $ 20,770 Deferred revenue

62,893

83,673 Lease obligations

4,369

2,288



93,103

106,731 Non-current liabilities:







Lease obligations

12,796

6,818 Deferred tax liabilities

3,342

7,092



16,138

13,910









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

164,845

140,961 Contributed surplus

36,635

30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(257)

(348) Retained earnings

74,413

59,097



275,636

230,102











$ 384,877 $ 350,743

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Revenue $ 55,116 $ 47,131 $ 169,244 $ 135,237

















Cost of revenue

18,557

13,803

50,027

38,978

















Gross profit

36,559

33,328

119,217

96,259

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing

12,881

10,762

37,109

30,523 Research and development

13,664

8,587

33,598

24,682 General and administrative

9,209

8,461

24,249

20,347



35,754

27,810

94,956

75,552





















805

5,518

24,261

20,707 Other income :















Foreign exchange gain (loss)

124

(101)

168

(186) Net finance and other income

156

841

981

2,427



280

740

1,149

2,241

















Profit before income taxes

1,085

6,258

25,410

22,948

















Income tax expense

354

1,725

10,094

7,448

















Profit

731

4,533

15,316

15,500

















Other comprehensive income (loss):















Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:















Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations

146

(94)

91

(129)

















Total comprehensive income $ 877 $ 4,439 $ 15,407 $ 15,371

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.58 $ 0.59

















Weighted average number of basic Common Shares

26,596,412

26,184,980

26,622,939

26,141,410

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 $ 0.58

















Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares

27,766,505

26,928,596

28,000,655

26,888,187

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)













Accumulated



















other











Share

Contributed

comprehensive

Retained







capital

surplus

loss

earnings

Total equity





















Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 124,951 $ 24,284 $ (319) $ 35,766 $ 184,682





















Profit

-

-

-

15,500

15,500 Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(129)

-

(129) Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(129)

15,500

15,371





















Share options exercised

6,059

(1,736)

-

-

4,323 Share based payments

-

10,190

-

-

10,190 Total shareholder transactions

6,059

8,454

-

-

14,513





















Balance, September 30, 2019 $ 131,010 $ 32,738 $ (448) $ 51,266 $ 214,566





















Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 140,961 $ 30,392 $ (348) $ 59,097 $ 230,102





















Profit

-

-

-

15,316

15,316 Other comprehensive income

-

-

91

-

91 Total comprehensive income

-

-

91

15,316

15,407





















Share options exercised

23,884

(5,988)

-

-

17,896 Share based payments

-

12,231

-

-

12,231 Total shareholder transactions

23,884

6,243

-

-

30,127





















Balance, September 30, 2020 $ 164,845 $ 36,635 $ (257) $ 74,413 $ 275,636

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)



For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

































Profit $ 731 $ 4,533 $ 15,316 $ 15,500 Items not affecting cash:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

3,939

3,045

10,403

8,696 Amortization of intangible assets

561

-

665

- Share-based payments

4,732

3,537

12,231

10,190 Net finance income

(156)

(841)

(981)

(2,427) Income tax expense

354

1,725

10,094

7,448 Change in operating assets and liabilities

(5,219)

(12,061)

10,474

(1,087) Interest received

596

1,120

1,658

2,993 Interest paid

(198)

(149)

(487)

(419) Income taxes received (paid)

(843)

145

(3,103)

(12,320)



4,497

1,054

56,270

28,574

















Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

































Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(59,166)

-

(61,743)

- Purchase of property and equipment

(1,299)

(1,147)

(12,337)

(10,341) Purchase of short-term investments

(20,150)

(20,102)

(95,452)

(50,108) Redemption of short-term investments

65,302

25,102

95,404

75,108



(15,313)

3,853

(74,128)

14,659

















Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

































Payment of lease obligations

(1,154)

(708)

(2,639)

(1,995) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

6,548

2,225

17,896

4,323



5,394

1,517

15,257

2,328

















(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(5,422)

6,424

(2,601)

45,561

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

184,992

165,512

182,284

126,144

















Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

286

21

173

252

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 179,856 $ 171,957 $ 179,856 $ 171,957

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations: Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]

